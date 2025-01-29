Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee recorded marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.07% in the inter-bank market during the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 278.73, a gain of Re0.2 against the greenback.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 278.93 on Tuesday.

Internationally, the US dollar remained firm after traders rotated back into the currency from safe-haven peers like the Japanese yen, while also getting a boost from fresh tariff warnings from the Donald Trump administration.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major rivals, was flat at 107.91 following two days of consecutive 0.2% advances.

It ended last week with a 0.6% tumble, as traders judged US President Donald Trump’s tariffs would be milder than expected following threats of huge levies during the election.

On Tuesday though, the White House reaffirmed plans to hit Canada and Mexico with tariffs on Saturday - which Trump previously said would be 25% - and said the President was also still weighing fresh tariffs on China.

The Mexican peso edged down slightly to 20.5440 per US dollar, while Canada’s loonie was flat at C$1.4402 versus the greenback.

The yen eased about 0.1% to 155.66 per US dollar.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, steadied on Wednesday as investors weighed the impact of potential US tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, while largely shrugging off an increase in US weekly crude inventory.

Brent crude futures fell 2 cents to $77.47 a barrel by 0132 GMT while US crude futures were at $73.81 a barrel, up 4 cents, or 0.1%.

Benchmarks fell to multi-week lows early this week as news of surging interest in Chinese startup DeepSeek’s low-cost artificial intelligence (AI) model prompted concerns over energy demand to power data centres, rattling the overall energy sector, while weak economic data from China further soured the demand outlook.

This is an intra-day update