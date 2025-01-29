AIRLINK 193.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.77%)
BOP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.31%)
FCCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.76%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FLYNG 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
HUBC 127.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.21%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.24%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2%)
KOSM 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.17%)
MLCF 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.85%)
OGDC 203.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.18%)
PACE 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
PAEL 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
PIBTL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PPL 174.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.2%)
PRL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.58%)
PTC 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.87%)
SEARL 107.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.67%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SSGC 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-4.56%)
SYM 19.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.31%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
TPLP 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.89%)
TRG 64.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.03%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,765 Decreased By -123.2 (-1.04%)
BR30 34,986 Decreased By -233.6 (-0.66%)
KSE100 111,487 Decreased By -543 (-0.48%)
KSE30 34,934 Decreased By -201.5 (-0.57%)
Jan 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee registers marginal gain against dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.87 against greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published January 29, 2025 Updated January 29, 2025 06:00pm

The Pakistani rupee saw marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.02% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the currency settled at 278.87 for a gain of Re0.06 against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The rupee had closed at 278.93 on Tuesday.

Internationally, the US dollar remained firm after traders rotated back into the currency from safe-haven peers like the Japanese yen, while also getting a boost from fresh tariff warnings from the Donald Trump administration.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major rivals, was flat at 107.91 following two days of consecutive 0.2% advances.

It ended last week with a 0.6% tumble, as traders judged US President Donald Trump’s tariffs would be milder than expected following threats of huge levies during the election.

On Tuesday though, the White House reaffirmed plans to hit Canada and Mexico with tariffs on Saturday - which Trump previously said would be 25% - and said the President was also still weighing fresh tariffs on China.

The Mexican peso edged down slightly to 20.5440 per US dollar, while Canada’s loonie was flat at C$1.4402 versus the greenback.

The yen eased about 0.1% to 155.66 per US dollar.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Wednesday, following a rise in U.S. crude stockpiles and easing worries over Libyan supply, while focus turned to potential U.S. tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports.

Brent crude futures were down 59 cents, or 0.76%, to $77.90 a barrel as of 0916 GMT, while U.S. crude futures had lost 55 cents, or 0.75%, at $73.22.

The White House said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump still plans to issue 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico on Saturday.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Kerb buying and selling Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Rupee registers marginal gain against dollar

President Zardari assents to PECA amendments Act 2025

‘Lack of triggers’: KSE-100 closes 543 points lower as selling persists

At UNSC, Pakistan warns against dismantling UNRWA for Palestinians

Engro Corporation to sell rice processing subsidiary to MAP Rice Mills in Rs2.4bn deal

Oil prices dip as US crude inventories surge, tariff concerns loom

Dozens killed in India’s Kumbh festival stampede, police sources and witness say

Climate adaptation, mitigation: Country needs $348bn by 2030: Aurangzeb

USAID pauses funding programmes for Pakistan

World Bank VP calls for improving business climate

Read more stories