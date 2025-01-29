AIRLINK 193.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.88%)
BOP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
CNERGY 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.9%)
FCCL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.54%)
FLYNG 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.94%)
HUBC 128.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.34%)
KOSM 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
MLCF 44.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 203.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.17%)
PACE 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PAEL 41.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.63 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.44%)
PIBTL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
PPL 174.50 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.34%)
PRL 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.36%)
SEARL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.86%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.94%)
SYM 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.87%)
TELE 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
TRG 65.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.56%)
WAVESAPP 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -23.3 (-0.2%)
BR30 35,270 Increased By 50.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 112,037 Increased By 6.8 (0.01%)
KSE30 35,097 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.11%)
Jan 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices steady as investors weigh impact of Trump tariffs

Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2025 07:55am

TOKYO: Oil prices steadied on Wednesday as investors weighed the impact of potential U.S. tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, while largely shrugging off an increase in U.S. weekly crude inventory.

Brent crude futures fell 2 cents to $77.47 a barrel by 0132 GMT while U.S. crude futures were at $73.81 a barrel, up 4 cents, or 0.1%.

Benchmarks fell to multi-week lows early this week as news of surging interest in Chinese startup DeepSeek’s low-cost artificial intelligence (AI) model prompted concerns over energy demand to power data centres, rattling the overall energy sector, while weak economic data from China further soured the demand outlook.

The White House said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump still plans to issue 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico on Saturday while weighing fresh tariffs on China.

Trump did not immediately impose tariffs on Monday as previously promised but said he was thinking about imposing 25% duties on imports from Canada and Mexico on Feb. 1 over illegal immigrants and fentanyl crossing into the U.S.

It remains unclear how any new tariffs could affect oil imports to the U.S. from the countries.

Canada supplied 3.9 million barrels per day of oil to the U.S. in 2023, roughly half of overall imports for the year, while Mexico supplied 733,000 bpd, according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

“Investors are trying to assess the impact of Trump’s tariff policy,” said Yuki Takashima, economist at Nomura Securities, noting that if tariffs are imposed, the U.S. energy market could face immediate disruptions, but also experience falling demand later due to higher energy prices and declining consumption.

“Some traders also adjusted positions in response to the turbulence in financial markets caused by the DeepSeek shock,” Takashima said.

Technology stocks regained ground on Tuesday, a day after the DeepSeek rattled markets.

The crude market showed little reaction to U.S. weekly data. Crude oil and gasoline stocks rose last week, while distillate inventories fell, market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Oil prices bounce back from multi-week lows

The EIA, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, is due to release its weekly data at 1530 GMT on Wednesday.

In the Middle East, fears of supply disruption in Libya eased after the country’s state-run National Oil Corp said export activity was running normally after it held talks with protesters.

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister and several of his OPEC+ counterparts have held talks following Trump’s call for lower oil prices and ahead of a meeting next week of OPEC+ oil-producing countries, according to official statements and sources.

OPEC Oil prices WTI Brent crude oil asia stock WTI crude US WTI crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices steady as investors weigh impact of Trump tariffs

PSX extends losses, KSE-100 loses over 500 points

USAID pauses funding programmes for country

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Climate adaptation, mitigation: Country needs $348bn by 2030: Aurangzeb

World Bank VP calls for improving business climate

Salaried individuals: Aurangzeb signals possible tax slab overhaul

Engro Corporation to sell rice processing subsidiary to MAP Rice Mills in Rs2.4bn deal

Leghari shares salient features of power plan

SIFC proposal on Saudi investment matters: Meeting to discuss KE issues today

Read more stories