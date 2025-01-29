AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-29

Forces thwart attack on military post: Two soldiers martyred, 5 terrorists killed

Recorder Report Published 29 Jan, 2025 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: Security forces thwarted a terrorist attack on a military post in the Gulistan area of Qila Abdullah District, Balochistan, late on the night of 27-28 January.

According to the military’s media wing, the ISPR, the terrorists attempted to breach the post but were repelled by the valiant response of the soldiers.

During the failed attack, the terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the post.

In the ensuing fire fight, security forces eliminated all five terrorists, including two suicide bombers.

Despite their heroic defence, two soldiers embraced martyrdom.

Naik Tahir Khan, 39, a resident of Tank District, and Lance Naik Tahir Iqbal, 26, from Karak District, sacrificed their lives while defending the post.

A sanitisation operation is underway in the area to ensure the complete elimination of terrorist elements.

