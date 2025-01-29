AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-29

Law & order challenges: AIGP for strengthening coordination between police, business community

Recorder Report Published 29 Jan, 2025 07:50am

KARACHI: Karachi’s Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Javed Alam Odho, while highlighting the lack of coordination between police and the business community as a significant factor contributing to law and order challenges, particularly in District East, urged the need to make collective efforts to address these challenges.

Speaking at a joint meeting of the Police Chamber Liaison Committee (PCLC) and the Law & Order Subcommittee of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), AIGP Odho pointed out that while Karachi — a sprawling city with a population exceeding 25 million - continues to face security challenges, the law-and-order situation has been gradually improving. “In a city where nearly 10,000 motorcycles and 4,000 vehicles are registered every month, coupled with a substantial influx of people from across the country, it is encouraging to note a 24 percent reduction in crimes,” he said, adding that as per recent data, 8,400 fewer mobile phones were snatched, and 13,800 fewer motorcycles were stolen compared to the same period last year.“

The meeting was attended by Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala (Via Zoom), President KCCI Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, Senior Vice President Zia ul Arfeen, Vice President Faisal Khalil Ahmed, PCLC Chief Hafeez Aziz, Chairman Law & Order Subcommittee Akram Rana, Former Presidents Junaid Makda and Tariq Yousuf, KCCI Managing Committee Members, and representatives of various commercial markets.

In response to concerns raised by KCCI members, AIGP Odho assured that DIG Traffic and SSP East would be instructed to visit KCCI as soon as possible to address urgent traffic and law-and-order issues. It will be ensured that any solutions developed during these meetings align with the needs and aspirations of Karachi’s business community.

“Karachi Police remains committed to serving the citizens and holds itself accountable to the business community and the people of this city,” said AIGP Odho, “Although progress may seem slow, we are moving steadily in the right direction.”

To enhance coordination between the police and KCCI, the AIGP announced the appointment of DIG Admin as the focal person responsible for addressing the business community’s concerns promptly.

While sharing updates on the progress of the Safe City Project in Karachi, he stated that With Rs6 billion already released, the addition of more CCTV cameras and other security measures would help in crime prevention and the swift detection of criminals.

On traffic management, he revealed that a specialized team of experienced officers was working to streamline the city’s traffic system, with positive results expected soon. He also addressed concerns regarding missing children and kidnapping cases, emphasizing the police’s reliance on modern technology to tackle such crimes effectively.

Crime eradication requires a joint effort between law enforcement and the public. With the community’s cooperation, we can achieve a safer and more secure Karachi, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, President KCCI Muhammad Jawed Bilwani commended the efforts of Karachi Police, particularly in improving the overall law-and-order situation. He presented actionable suggestions for further police reforms, expressing KCCI’s readiness to collaborate closely with law enforcement to ensure the city’s safety.

He underscored the need for urgent action against rising incidents of aerial firing, which not only result in tragic loss of lives but also damage solar panels installed on residential and industrial rooftops, causing financial losses to businesses and individuals alike.

Bilwani concluded by reiterating KCCI’s full support for police initiatives aimed at fostering peace, stability, and economic growth in Karachi, urging sustained efforts to build trust and collaboration between the business community and law enforcement agencies.

