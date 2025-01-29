PPP will not be part of any bill that hinders press freedom: Governor

LAHORE: Expressing concern over the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and its implications for journalists, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said on Tuesday that the PPP will not be a part of any bill that hinders freedom of the press.

Talking to the senior leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) including Imtiaz Safdar, Azizur Rehman Chan, Naveed Cheema, Abrar Hussain Shah, Edwin Sahutra and others, the governor said that the Pakistan Peoples Party believes in the stability of the country’s institutions, complete independence of the judiciary and the media.

He emphasized that the PPP has always rendered sacrifices for democracy and freedom of the press, and will continue to raise its voice against the PECA Act at all forums.

