AIRLINK 193.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.77%)
BOP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
CNERGY 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.49%)
FCCL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
FFL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.22%)
FLYNG 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.5%)
HUBC 128.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.12%)
KOSM 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
MLCF 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.76%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.42%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PIAHCLA 17.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.98%)
PIBTL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
PPL 174.50 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.34%)
PRL 38.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.36%)
SEARL 110.33 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.16%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.71%)
SYM 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.08%)
TELE 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
TPLP 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.63%)
WAVESAPP 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
BR100 11,853 Decreased By -34.9 (-0.29%)
BR30 35,204 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.04%)
KSE100 111,910 Decreased By -120.6 (-0.11%)
KSE30 35,050 Decreased By -85.8 (-0.24%)
PPP will not be part of any bill that hinders press freedom: Governor

Muhammad Saleem Published 29 Jan, 2025 07:55am

LAHORE: Expressing concern over the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and its implications for journalists, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said on Tuesday that the PPP will not be a part of any bill that hinders freedom of the press.

Talking to the senior leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) including Imtiaz Safdar, Azizur Rehman Chan, Naveed Cheema, Abrar Hussain Shah, Edwin Sahutra and others, the governor said that the Pakistan Peoples Party believes in the stability of the country’s institutions, complete independence of the judiciary and the media.

He emphasized that the PPP has always rendered sacrifices for democracy and freedom of the press, and will continue to raise its voice against the PECA Act at all forums.

