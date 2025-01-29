KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 63.612 billion and the number of lots traded was 57,709.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 24.627 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 21.185 billion), COTS (PKR 7.589 billion), Platinum (PKR 3.247 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.787billion), SP 500 (PKR 1.150 billion), Silver (PKR 1.247 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 650.869 million), Copper (PKR 419.151 million), DJ (PKR 359.808 million), Japan Equity (PKR 155.332 million), Brent (PKR 94.255 million), Palladium (PKR 54.648 million) and Aluminum (PKR 43.785 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 24 lots amounting to PKR 56.006 million were traded.

