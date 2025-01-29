ABHI, TPL Corp inject Rs2.6bn into FINCA

KARACHI: ABHI and TPL Corp have jointly injected Rs 2.6 billion into recently acquired FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited (FINCA) as part of its acquisition.

This capital injection demonstrates their commitment to expanding financial services in Pakistan and reflects strong confidence in the partnership’s ability to drive innovation and financial inclusion, marking a transformative shift in the country’s microfinance industry.

This acquisition enables ABHI to build upon a strong foundation, introducing a range of services, including gold backed loans, salary advances, savings accounts, and value-added offerings like bill payments. By leveraging FINCA’s branchless banking infrastructure and introducing an AI-powered credit scoring system, ABHI is poised to bring a more integrated digital banking experience to millions of Pakistanis.

Together, these three entities are set to redefine financial inclusion in the country. By integrating ABHI’s digital solutions, FINCA’s extensive microfinance network, and TPL Corp’s diversified expertise across retail, insurance, and technology, the partnership paves the way for a new era of accessible and innovative financial services.

According to an official statement, ABHI and TPL completed the acquisition of FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited in the signing ceremony took place in the presence of prominent leaders from both organizations and key stakeholders, including Omair Ansari, CEO of ABHI, Ali Jameel, CEO of TPL Corp Limited, and Jeffery Smith, Vice President &Chief Administrative Officer of FINCA. The event marked the formal conclusion of this strategic partnership, which aims to expand access to innovative financial solutions and accelerate financial inclusion across Pakistan.

Adding to the achievements, ABHI has become the first fintech company in Pakistan to be invited to participate in Davos 2025. Further strengthening its growth story, ABHI recently raised its pre-series B round of $25 million, with a mix of equity and debt. This funding will accelerate the expansion of its financial services internationally, showcasing ABHI’s dedication to broadening its reach and impact beyond Pakistan’s borders.

Omair Ansari, CEO and Co-Founder of ABHI has said that this acquisition represents a significant leap forward, allowing to reach communities that have historically been excluded from the financial system. “Together with TPL and FINCA, we are determined to transform financial access across Pakistan”, he added

Jeff Smith, Chair of the FINCA Pakistan Board of Directors said that FINCA Pakistan has played a critical role in advancing financial inclusion, empowering millions through lending, savings, and financial education.

On this development Ali Jameel, CEO of TPL Corp Limited said that joining forces with ABHI and FINCA enables us to redefine financial access, combining our technological prowess with their deep-rooted expertise. This milestone is a step toward building a more inclusive financial ecosystem that empowers millions across Pakistan and beyond, he added.

This acquisition aligns with ABHI’s ambition to allow the company to manage funds independently, reduce reliance on external banking partners, and strengthen its balance sheet. It also marks the start of an exciting new chapter for Pakistan’s fintech sector, showcasing the transformative potential of collaborative innovation. Further updates on the new financial products and services will be shared in the coming months as the partnership works to drive meaningful change across the nation.

