Russian drone attacks injure eight, damage residences, Ukraine officials say

Overnight Russian air attacks wounded eight people, set a private business on fire and damaged residential buildings around Ukraine, local officials said on Tuesday.

Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 65 drones and 28 more did not reach their targets in the barrage.

A 62-year-old woman was hospitalised and a 66-year-old man injured when drone debris damaged several houses in Kharkiv district that includes the city of the same name, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Emergency services were called soon after midnight to a private business that caught fire in Kharkiv due to the Russian drone attack, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram. Ukraine’s state emergency service said the fire engulfed production facilities.

Two people suffered acute stress reactions, including a child, the emergency service said.

It was not immediately clear what facility was burning. Video footage showed massive flames coming from what looked like an industrial building.

Russia also launched a drone attack on the Black Sea port of Odesa, damaging several residential buildings and cars, and injuring four people in the city and the nearby area, its governor Oleh Kiper said.

After the attack impacted power and heating in the central town of Uman in Cherkasy region, local services were working to restore the supply, according to mayor Iryna Pletnova.

Ukraine claims drone attack on Russian oil refinery

The drone attack on the Kyiv region destroyed nine vehicles and damaged 27 more in the vintage car museum. It also damaged residential houses and cars around the region, without causing any casualties, the local authorities said. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the nearly three-year war that Russia started with a full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February 2022.