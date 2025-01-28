AIRLINK 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (0.76%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.17%)
FCCL 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.36%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.05%)
FLYNG 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
HUBC 128.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.25%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.06%)
PAEL 41.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.16%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.78%)
PPL 173.49 Decreased By ▼ -4.43 (-2.49%)
PRL 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.74%)
PTC 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.68%)
SEARL 109.68 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.76%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.99%)
SYM 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.03%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
TPLP 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.63%)
TRG 64.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.13%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
BR100 11,886 Decreased By -144.3 (-1.2%)
BR30 35,212 Decreased By -600.4 (-1.68%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Jan 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian drone attacks injure eight, damage residences, Ukraine officials say

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2025 02:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Overnight Russian air attacks wounded eight people, set a private business on fire and damaged residential buildings around Ukraine, local officials said on Tuesday.

Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 65 drones and 28 more did not reach their targets in the barrage.

A 62-year-old woman was hospitalised and a 66-year-old man injured when drone debris damaged several houses in Kharkiv district that includes the city of the same name, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Emergency services were called soon after midnight to a private business that caught fire in Kharkiv due to the Russian drone attack, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram. Ukraine’s state emergency service said the fire engulfed production facilities.

Two people suffered acute stress reactions, including a child, the emergency service said.

It was not immediately clear what facility was burning. Video footage showed massive flames coming from what looked like an industrial building.

Russia also launched a drone attack on the Black Sea port of Odesa, damaging several residential buildings and cars, and injuring four people in the city and the nearby area, its governor Oleh Kiper said.

After the attack impacted power and heating in the central town of Uman in Cherkasy region, local services were working to restore the supply, according to mayor Iryna Pletnova.

Ukraine claims drone attack on Russian oil refinery

The drone attack on the Kyiv region destroyed nine vehicles and damaged 27 more in the vintage car museum. It also damaged residential houses and cars around the region, without causing any casualties, the local authorities said. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the nearly three-year war that Russia started with a full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February 2022.

Russian drone attacks

Comments

200 characters

Russian drone attacks injure eight, damage residences, Ukraine officials say

Gas market: private sector likely to help reduce circular debt

Selling persists, KSE-100 down over 2,000 points following SBP rate cut

Govt still hopes for resumption of talks as PTI skips 4th round

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal gain against US dollar

Non-availability of NJHP project: Consumers overpaid Rs167.787bn for costly power

Guidelines for PSDP approved

Aurangzeb informs PBC: Tax policy unit to be relocated to MoF

Oil prices hover near two-week low; weak China data adds to demand concerns

Undervaluation, misdeclaration: Over 93.7pc of property deals fall short of Rs5m: FBR

Railways ministry says it will axe thousands of jobs

Read more stories