AIRLINK 194.21 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.23%)
BOP 9.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.51%)
FCCL 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.91%)
FFL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.72%)
FLYNG 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.48%)
HUBC 128.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
KOSM 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.01%)
MLCF 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.47%)
OGDC 206.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-1.37%)
PACE 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.53%)
PAEL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
PIAHCLA 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.16%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.45%)
PPL 173.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.76%)
PRL 38.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.46%)
PTC 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.68%)
SEARL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 37.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.81%)
SYM 19.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.41%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.2%)
TPLP 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.76%)
TRG 64.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.75%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.73%)
YOUW 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
BR100 11,870 Decreased By -160.4 (-1.33%)
BR30 35,315 Decreased By -497.2 (-1.39%)
KSE100 112,224 Decreased By -1296.2 (-1.14%)
KSE30 35,159 Decreased By -492 (-1.38%)
Jan 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London copper hits two-week low on dollar strength, demand worries in China

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2025 10:51am

London copper extended decline to a two-week low on Tuesday, as a stronger dollar and worries about demand in top consumer China weighed on sentiment.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.4% at $9,060 a metric ton, as of 0215 GMT, after touching its lowest level since Jan. 10 earlier in the session.

The dollar index was up 0.6%, making greenback prices metals costlier for other currency holders.

Data on Monday showed that China’s manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in January, keeping alive calls for stimulus in the world’s second-largest economy.

Trading was also affected by Chinese buyers who are absent due to Lunar New Year holiday.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange will be closed from Jan. 28 to Feb.4.

Further weighing on sentiment was tariff fears, which are back in the picture after the US and Colombia pulled back from the brink of a trade war.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed that analysts have marked down their forecasts for copper prices in 2025.

The cash copper contract on LME should average $9,425 per ton this year, a median forecast of 33 analysts showed, down 4.8% from $9,898 in the last poll in October.

Copper retreats as China sells ahead of Lunar holiday

Three-month aluminium was down 0.1% at $2,600.5.Zinc fell 0.2% to $2,834.5 a ton, lead was steady at $1,949, tin gained 0.3% to $29,720 and nickel was up 0.6% to $15,650.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Nornickel, the world’s major producer of refined nickel, said on Monday it sees its nickel output at 204,000-211,000 tons in 2025, an up to 3% increase from last year.

Copper LME copper

Comments

200 characters

London copper hits two-week low on dollar strength, demand worries in China

Selling persists, KSE-100 down nearly 1,400 points following SBP rate cut

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Non-availability of NJHP project: Consumers overpaid Rs167.787bn for costly power

Guidelines for PSDP approved

Aurangzeb informs PBC: Tax policy unit to be relocated to MoF

Oil prices hover near two-week low; weak China data adds to demand concerns

Undervaluation, misdeclaration: Over 93.7pc of property deals fall short of Rs5m: FBR

‘Country is poised to maintain growth momentum’

Railways ministry says it will axe thousands of jobs

KE’s renewable energy project: Balochistan urges Centre to accord approval

Read more stories