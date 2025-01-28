AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
FCCL 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.62%)
FFL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.09%)
FLYNG 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.04%)
HUBC 129.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.58%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.82%)
MLCF 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.5%)
OGDC 209.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.56%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PIBTL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 177.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.95%)
PRL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.63%)
PTC 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.36%)
SEARL 106.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.57%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.48%)
TELE 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.59%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.02%)
TRG 65.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
BR100 12,030 Decreased By -140.3 (-1.15%)
BR30 35,812 Decreased By -776.7 (-2.12%)
KSE100 113,520 Decreased By -1360.2 (-1.18%)
KSE30 35,651 Decreased By -473.7 (-1.31%)
Jan 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-28

ADB delegation informed: Punjab govt improving nursing curriculum

Recorder Report Published 28 Jan, 2025 06:45am

LAHORE: The Punjab government is improving the nursing curriculum while steps are also being taken for capacity building of the nursing faculty, the provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, said.

During a meeting with a delegation of Asian Development Bank (ADB) at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, the ‘Punjab Nursing Sector Reform Project’ was discussed.

The ADB delegation said that they offer all possible cooperation for the improvement of the nursing sector of Punjab. ADB wants to promote research in the nursing sector.

Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood, Special Secretary Development Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Additional Secretary Development Dr Waheed Asghar and Additional Secretary Establishment Ameer Muhammad were present on the occasion. The Asian Development Bank delegation included Nonglak Pagaia, Fariba Al-Drazi, Zahara Ladhani, Aftab Nazir, Muhammad Ali, Fatima Arshad, Ali Afzal Sheikh, Nadir Ehsan and Mansoor Ali.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the nursing sector is the backbone of the health system and the Punjab government has taken basic steps for the improvement of the nursing sector. Alhamdulillah, trained and experienced nurses of Punjab are in demand all over the world. As per vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, efforts are being made to provide the best health facilities to the people, he said.

He thanked the Asian Development Bank for its offer of cooperation for the improvement of the nursing sector of Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ADB Punjab government Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique nursing curriculum

Comments

200 characters

ADB delegation informed: Punjab govt improving nursing curriculum

Non-availability of NJHP project: Consumers overpaid Rs167.787bn for costly power

Guidelines for PSDP approved

Aurangzeb informs PBC: Tax policy unit to be relocated to MoF

Undervaluation, misdeclaration: Over 93.7pc of property deals fall short of Rs5m: FBR

‘Country is poised to maintain growth momentum’

Railways ministry says it will axe thousands of jobs

KE’s renewable energy project: Balochistan urges Centre to accord approval

Cotton growers, ginners: NA body seeks data on tax deductions

Govt striving to achieve cuts in energy cost: PM

Non-protected domestic categories: Rs100/mmbtu hike balanced with gas utilities’ profits

Read more stories