ADB delegation informed: Punjab govt improving nursing curriculum

LAHORE: The Punjab government is improving the nursing curriculum while steps are also being taken for capacity building of the nursing faculty, the provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, said.

During a meeting with a delegation of Asian Development Bank (ADB) at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, the ‘Punjab Nursing Sector Reform Project’ was discussed.

The ADB delegation said that they offer all possible cooperation for the improvement of the nursing sector of Punjab. ADB wants to promote research in the nursing sector.

Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood, Special Secretary Development Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Additional Secretary Development Dr Waheed Asghar and Additional Secretary Establishment Ameer Muhammad were present on the occasion. The Asian Development Bank delegation included Nonglak Pagaia, Fariba Al-Drazi, Zahara Ladhani, Aftab Nazir, Muhammad Ali, Fatima Arshad, Ali Afzal Sheikh, Nadir Ehsan and Mansoor Ali.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the nursing sector is the backbone of the health system and the Punjab government has taken basic steps for the improvement of the nursing sector. Alhamdulillah, trained and experienced nurses of Punjab are in demand all over the world. As per vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, efforts are being made to provide the best health facilities to the people, he said.

He thanked the Asian Development Bank for its offer of cooperation for the improvement of the nursing sector of Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025