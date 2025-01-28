PM asks PR to modernise its infrastructure

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed Pakistan Railways to modernise its infrastructure and collaborate with private sector to enhance regional trade opportunities for sustainable growth.

During a meeting focused on evaluating the performance of Pakistan Railways, the prime minister emphasised the need for utilising railways’ land for commercial purposes through partnerships with private entities.

He noted that public-private partnerships could serve as a powerful mechanism to stimulate economic activities and improve connectivity, highlighting the necessity for the railways to develop a strategy aimed at enhancing regional connectivity, particularly with Central Asian countries.

Sharif underscored the need to attract more passengers by enhancing the services and infrastructure of Pakistan Railways, stating that upgrading the system with state-of-the-art technology is essential to meet contemporary travel standards and passenger expectations.

The Railways officials briefed the prime minister about the progress of Thar Coal Communication project, stating significant advancements in revitalising the network and ensuring the timely completion of key strategic initiatives.

Sharif called for the replacement of outdated systems with modern solutions to guarantee sustainable growth. He reiterated his commitment to positioning Pakistan Railways as a frontrunner in trade and connectivity.

Through effective collaboration with the private sector, he added, Pakistan Railways can enhance service quality and increase revenue. “The focus on modernization and innovation is crucial for achieving the organisation’s objectives of regional trade leadership,” he added.

By emphasising efficiency and implementing innovative strategies, he added, Pakistan Railways can be enhanced, thereby fostering economic growth and development.

