Challenges facing higher education sector highlighted

LAHORE: Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA) announced a Black Day on different crucial challenges being faced by the higher education sector i.e abolition of 25% tax rebate for teachers, government interference in the autonomy of universities, change in the criteria of appointment of vice-chancellors in universities of Sindh, changes in pension rules in Punjab and non-payment of salaries in universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

While addressing the press conference FAPUASA President Dr Amjad Magsi termed the abolition of the 25% tax exemption given by FBR to teachers and researchers as a violation of the sanctity of the Parliament.

Keeping in view that the retaining of the 25% tax rebate which was earlier 75%, was officially announced during the budget speech by the federal finance minister on June 28, 2024, and was included in the proceedings of the National Assembly and part of the income tax manuals of 2022, 2023 and 2024 but suddenly the FBR’s unilateral action to overturn this rebate directly contradicts the directives of the National Assembly and undermines the authority of the Parliament.

He said that the end of the exemption in the middle of the financial year has created frustration, and anxiety among teachers and researchers, which will reduce their efficiency.

He further added that FAPUASA has also tried to draw attention to this by writing a letter to the Finance Minister, but no positive response has been received yet, on which we reserve the right to protest peacefully nationwide.

The FBR is not even implementing the decisions made by the Federal Tax Ombudsman. The President further added that the Federal Tax Ombudsman has already decided on a 25% tax rebate in favour of teachers and researchers.

The President of Pakistan already rejected the presentation of FBR in this regard and they never mentioned it in any such thing in any proceedings. Even the Peshawar High Court decided in favour of Peshawar University Teachers in March 2024.

The latest decision on this issue is made by the Tax Ombudsman in January 2025 which is still in the favour of teachers and researchers.

FAPUASA President demanded the Prime Minister of Pakistan to announce the withdrawal of unconstitutional and illegal letters issued by the FBR and order them to stop immediate tax deductions, keeping in view the supremacy of the Parliament and the Constitution.

FAPUASA President announced full support to the ongoing protest movement by the FAPUASA Sindh Chapter against changing the criteria and a move to appoint bureaucrats as the vice-chancellors by the Sindh government. He also denounces the statement made by the Chief Minister of Sindh, in which he justified the change by alleging moral and financial corruption among VCs.

The Chief Minister, as an educated individual, must recognize that universities are academic institutions responsible for awarding degrees, including bachelors, masters, and PhDs. It is inconceivable for a VC without a PhD to oversee academic councils, syndicates, and selection boards or to confer PhD degrees.

He stated that the Chief Minister’s remarks not only undermine the dignity of Vice Chancellors but also disregard the role of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), which is tasked with setting the criteria for the appointment of VCs and faculty members.

This is the reason that the educational boycott is going on in all the universities of Sindh and the teachers across the province are protesting, but unfortunately, the government has not paid attention to resolve the issue rather it has come up with a harsh stance.

FAPUASA leadership demanded the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and the Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to accept the legitimate demands of the teachers while adhering to democratic values and find an immediate solution to this crisis and the old method of appointing vice-chancellors should be restored immediately.

The FAPUASA leadership termed the change in pension and LPR rules in Punjab as “anti-employee” and said that after devoting the most precious years of their lives to government jobs, employees are being deprived of their pension and other legitimate benefits. These financial deprivations are extremely unacceptable and will have very negative effects on the performance of the employees as well as teachers. The FAPUASA leadership demanded the Punjab government restore the old system of pension, LPR and leave encashment while ensuring the autonomy of universities and providing them with the required funds.

The General Secretary of FAPUASA, Dr Muhammad Uzair strongly condemned the violations of the Universities Act in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the current government. He said that the vice-chancellors of the universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are unable to advertise the appointments of teachers without the permission of the provincial secretary, which is seriously undermining the autonomy of the universities, similarly, many universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa facing a crisis in their salaries.

FAPUASA General Secretary strongly demanded the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to end political and government interference in universities and allow universities to run according to their Acts. He also demanded immediate resolution of the issue of non-payment of teachers’ and employees’ salaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The FAPUASA leadership also mentioned the ongoing financial crisis in the universities of Balochistan and expressed serious concern over the non-payment of teachers’ and employees’ salaries in the universities there. The FAPUASA leadership demanded the Balochistan government and the Higher Education Commission take immediate practical steps to resolve the issue of salaries and stop interfering in the autonomy and acts of universities.

The FAPUASA leadership also demanded an increase in the salaries of TTS teachers which is pending from 2021.

In the wake of the ongoing crisis in the universities of the four provinces and the Federal, capital, the leadership of FAPUASA Pakistan has announced to observe Black Day in universities across Pakistan on Thursday, January 30, 2025. FAPUASA also announced participation in a protest call given by AGEGA (All Government Employees Grand Alliance) and PPLA (Punjab Professors and Lecturers Association) in front of the Parliament House in Islamabad on 11 February.

At the end of the press conference, the FAPUASA leadership demanded the President of Pakistan, the Prime Minister, the Federal Finance Minister and the Chief Ministers of the four provinces to immediately play their pivotal role in solving the financial and administrative problems faced by the universities across the country. So that the anxiety spread among the teachers of the universities has ended and they can perform their duties effectively.

