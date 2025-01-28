AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
Five killed, 31 injured as LPG bowser explodes in Multan

INP Published 28 Jan, 2025 08:08am

MULTAN: A tragic incident occurred in Multan’s Industrial Estate when an LPG-filled bowser exploded, resulting in the death of five people and injuries to 31 others.

Rescue officials stated that the explosion caused fragments of the bowser to fall near Hamid Pur Chowk, damaging a number of houses. The blast also triggered a massive fire that engulfed surrounding warehouses and residential properties.

The rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene, initiating operations to evacuate affected residents and extinguish the flames.

The area’s electricity and gas supplies were immediately disconnected to prevent further damage.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, all 31 injured individuals were shifted to Nishtar Hospital for treatment, while the deaths of five people were confirmed on the spot.

