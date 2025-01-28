AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
Markets Print 2025-01-28

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 28 Jan, 2025 06:45am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 401,679 tonnes of cargo comprising 269,610 tonnes of import cargo and 132,069 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 269,610 comprised of 142,447 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 127,163 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 132,069 comprised of 88,699 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 50 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 21,003 tonnes of Clinkers, 157 tonnes of Rice & 22,160 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 03 ships namely Navios Unit, X-Press Kohima & Xin Chang Shu berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Cnc Rich, Jolly Giada & Cma Cgm Cleveland sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘X-Press Kohima’ left the port on Monday morning, while five more ships, Cussler, Bentley-1, Darya Rapti, Hexagon Alpha and Merbabu are expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 78,937 tonnes, comprising 52,506 tonnes imports cargo and 26,431 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,918 Containers (1,874 TEUs Imports &1,044 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 26 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships,Gall, Artemida, Start, Alaa and Al-Rayyan Palm oil, Gas oil, LPG and LNG are expected to take berths at MW-1, LCT, FOTCO, SSGC and EETL are respectively on Monday 27th January, while another containers ship ‘Maersk Sentosa’ due arrive at outer anchorage on Tuesday January 28th, 2025.

