Trump and Big Tech: the US president has been taking notes

Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump’s second inauguration into the Oval Office was highlighted by one singular scene that will remain in viewers’ minds as the emblem of the day: Big Tech’s CEOs and some of the world’s biggest billionaires on center stage.

In direct camera shot of the President’s formal swearing-in ceremony was Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Not in direct view, but still in attendance, included Apple CEO Tim Cook and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

Historically, the attendees of this formal event have not been so much of an entertainment with the usual: past living presidents, Supreme Court Justices, members of Congress, foreign dignitaries, and the like walking through the door.

But these tech executives were not just in attendance. They were seated in front of Trump’s chosen future cabinet members and just a row behind his own family.

This parade of wealth is a deliberate two-pronged act for the American people and the world. One that clearly shows Trump recognizes the significance of the new age of technology the country has moved into.

Gone are the days of fossil fuel giants and families like the Rockefellers being the poster child for billionaires. In order to stay relevant, Trump must adapt to the truth that young people identify “billionaires” with people like Musk and Bezos.

Secondly, and this sets a precedent for what should be expected of Trump’s economic and infrastructure policies for the next four years and that they will be dictated by an attempt to move into an advanced digital age with advice from these tech executives.

Pichai took to X to say, “Congratulations to @POTUS Donald Trump and @VP JD Vance on your inauguration. We look forward to working with you to usher in a new era of technology + AI innovation that will benefit all Americans.”

It is important to note that these tech executives and Trump were not the best of friends during his first presidency. In fact, nearly all six of these CEOs and billionaires were public about their criticism for Trump in 2017.

In an American Technology Council Roundtable with President Trump in June 2017, Cook said: “The U.S. should have the most modern government in the world and today it doesn’t.”

He pressured the president and his cabinet to measure how pleased the citizens are with receiving government services.

Bezos made similar comments, encouraging the administration to be “the innovation administration.”

Trump took notes and is following up.

On Wednesday, Trump revealed a $500 Billion AI infrastructure investment with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son. This private sector investment funds artificial intelligence to get ahead of countries across the globe in business-technology advancement.

Parts of this project are already under works that aim to use AI to support doctors and read electronic health records.

Critics of Trump declared he is signaling an oligarchic power shift in America. Sure, an argument can be made for that when someone like Musk has earned such a critical spot in Trump’s inner circle whilst also being the biggest billionaire in the world.

However, what might be a more accurate assessment is a tech oligarchal shift in America. In a capitalist country that is led by the wealthy getting wealthier and the country’s goal being: how do we get richer, there has always been an oligarchic power looming over its democracy.

Trump is simply transparent about it. He undoubtedly knows the power he wields and has come back to Washington with new and better resources in his pocket.

