AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
FCCL 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.62%)
FFL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.09%)
FLYNG 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.04%)
HUBC 129.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.58%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.82%)
MLCF 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.5%)
OGDC 209.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.56%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PIBTL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 177.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.95%)
PRL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.63%)
PTC 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.36%)
SEARL 106.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.57%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.48%)
TELE 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.59%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.02%)
TRG 65.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
BR100 12,030 Decreased By -140.3 (-1.15%)
BR30 35,812 Decreased By -776.7 (-2.12%)
KSE100 113,520 Decreased By -1360.2 (-1.18%)
KSE30 35,651 Decreased By -473.7 (-1.31%)
Jan 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Perspectives

Trump and Big Tech: the US president has been taking notes

Mariam Ibrahimi Published 27 Jan, 2025 11:02pm

Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump’s second inauguration into the Oval Office was highlighted by one singular scene that will remain in viewers’ minds as the emblem of the day: Big Tech’s CEOs and some of the world’s biggest billionaires on center stage.

In direct camera shot of the President’s formal swearing-in ceremony was Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Not in direct view, but still in attendance, included Apple CEO Tim Cook and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

Historically, the attendees of this formal event have not been so much of an entertainment with the usual: past living presidents, Supreme Court Justices, members of Congress, foreign dignitaries, and the like walking through the door.

‘Golden Age’: takeaways from Donald Trump’s inauguration speech

But these tech executives were not just in attendance. They were seated in front of Trump’s chosen future cabinet members and just a row behind his own family.

This parade of wealth is a deliberate two-pronged act for the American people and the world. One that clearly shows Trump recognizes the significance of the new age of technology the country has moved into.

Gone are the days of fossil fuel giants and families like the Rockefellers being the poster child for billionaires. In order to stay relevant, Trump must adapt to the truth that young people identify “billionaires” with people like Musk and Bezos.

Secondly, and this sets a precedent for what should be expected of Trump’s economic and infrastructure policies for the next four years and that they will be dictated by an attempt to move into an advanced digital age with advice from these tech executives.

Pichai took to X to say, “Congratulations to @POTUS Donald Trump and @VP JD Vance on your inauguration. We look forward to working with you to usher in a new era of technology + AI innovation that will benefit all Americans.”

It is important to note that these tech executives and Trump were not the best of friends during his first presidency. In fact, nearly all six of these CEOs and billionaires were public about their criticism for Trump in 2017.

In an American Technology Council Roundtable with President Trump in June 2017, Cook said: “The U.S. should have the most modern government in the world and today it doesn’t.”

He pressured the president and his cabinet to measure how pleased the citizens are with receiving government services.

Bezos made similar comments, encouraging the administration to be “the innovation administration.”

Trump took notes and is following up.

On Wednesday, Trump revealed a $500 Billion AI infrastructure investment with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son. This private sector investment funds artificial intelligence to get ahead of countries across the globe in business-technology advancement.

Parts of this project are already under works that aim to use AI to support doctors and read electronic health records.

Critics of Trump declared he is signaling an oligarchic power shift in America. Sure, an argument can be made for that when someone like Musk has earned such a critical spot in Trump’s inner circle whilst also being the biggest billionaire in the world.

However, what might be a more accurate assessment is a tech oligarchal shift in America. In a capitalist country that is led by the wealthy getting wealthier and the country’s goal being: how do we get richer, there has always been an oligarchic power looming over its democracy.

Trump is simply transparent about it. He undoubtedly knows the power he wields and has come back to Washington with new and better resources in his pocket.

The article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Business Recorder or its owners

Mariam Ibrahimi

Mark Zuckerberg Elon Musk Jeff Bezos US President Donald Trump Trump's Inauguration Day

Comments

200 characters

Trump and Big Tech: the US president has been taking notes

In line with expectations: SBP reduces key interest rate by 100bps, takes it to 12%

Bulk of Pakistan’s foreign debt repayment for FY25 already repaid: SBP chief

KSE-100 closes 1,360 points lower as investors opt for caution

India’s Modi says spoke to U.S. President Trump over phone

Chinese nationals should follow SOPs to raise their issues, says Lanjar

After NA, Senate panel also passes Digital Nation Pakistan Bill

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan dismisses allegations questioning commitment to One China Policy

PM Shehbaz orders issuance of red warrants for human trafficking offenders

Mari Energies profit declines 39% in 2QFY25

Read more stories