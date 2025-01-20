‘Golden Age’: takeaways from Donald Trump’s inauguration speech

Donald Trump was sworn in for a historic second term as United States president on Monday, pledging a blitz of immediate orders on immigration and the US culture wars as he capped his extraordinary comeback.

With one hand raised in the air and the other on a Bible given to him by his mother, the 47th US president solemnly took the oath of office beneath the huge Rotunda of the US Capitol.

In his inauguration speech, Donald Trump said he would tariff and tax countries to enrich Americans, promised an overhaul of the trade system, and said the United States would establish an “external revenue service”.

“The Golden Age of America begins right now. From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer. During every single day of the Trump administration, I will very simply put America first,” Trump said.

National energy emergency

Trump said he will declare a national energy emergency aimed at boosting US oil and gas production and lowering costs for US consumers.

From this moment on, America’s decline is over. Our liberties and our nation’s glorious destiny will no longer be denied, and we will immediately restore the integrity, competency, and loyalty of America’s government.

The emergency declaration is just one of many actions Trump is expected to take to bolster the US oil, gas, and power industries.

“The inflation crisis was caused by massive over-spending and escalating energy prices, and that is why today I will also declare a national energy emergency,” Trump said in his inauguration speech in the U.S. Capitol. “We will drill, baby, drill.”

I will direct our government to use the full and immense power of federal and state law enforcement to eliminate the presence of all foreign gangs and criminal networks bringing devastating crime to U.S. soil, including our cities and inner cities.

A Trump official speaking earlier in the day did not provide details on the national emergency, but Trump and his allies have signaled they would use the authority to rapidly approve new oil, gas, and electricity projects that typically take years to permit.

“The common theme is really unleashing affordable and reliable American energy,” the official said. “Because energy permeates every single part of our economy, it’s also key to restoring our national security and exerting American energy dominance around the world.”

Panama Canal

Trump said the United States would take back the Panama Canal, but he gave no further detail in his inaugural address after being sworn in.

“The purpose of our deal and the spirit of our treaty has been totally violated,” Trump said.

Health, education changes

“We have a public health system that does not deliver in times of disaster, yet more money is spent on it than any country anywhere in the world. And we have an education system that teaches our children to be ashamed of themselves, in many cases, to hate our country, despite the love that we try so desperately to provide to them. All of this will change, starting today, and it will change very quickly,” Trump said in the inauguration speech.

Global changes

“A tide of change is sweeping the country. Sunlight is pouring over the entire world, and America has the chance to seize this opportunity like never before, but first, we must be honest about the challenges we face.”

Foreign wars

“We have a government that has given unlimited funding to the defense of foreign borders, but refuses to defend American borders, or, more importantly, its own people,” Trump said.

Green New Deal

Trump said he would end the Green New Deal and revoke the electric vehicle mandate, claiming to save the US auto industry and keeping “sacred pledge to great American autoworkers”.

We will build automobiles in America again at a rate that nobody could have dreamt possible just a few years ago and thank you to the autoworkers of our nation for your inspiring vote of confidence.

“I will immediately begin the overhaul of our trade system to protect American workers and families. Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens. For this purpose, we are establishing the External Revenue Service to collect all tariffs, duties and revenues,” Trump said.

Govt censorship

Trump said he would sign an executive order to immediately stop all government censorship and bring back “free speech to America”.

“Never again will the immense power of the state be weaponised to persecute political opponents. Something I know, something about. We will not allow that to happen.

“It will not happen again. Under my leadership, we will restore a fair, equal, and impartial justice under the constitutional rule of law and we are going to bring law and order back to our cities,” he said.

‘Only two genders’

Trump said he would end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life.

“We will forge a society that is colour blind and merit based. As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female.”

‘Peacemaker, unifier’

“My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier, that’s what I want to be, a peacemaker and a unifier. I’m pleased to say that as of yesterday, one day before I assumed office, the hostages in the Middle East are coming back home to their families. Thank you.

“America will reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, most respected nation on Earth, inspiring the all and admiration of the entire world,” Trump said.