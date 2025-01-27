Hum Network rejects CEO resignation reports

Hum Network Limited (HUMNL) has dismissed media reports suggesting that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Duraid Qureshi, has stepped down, clarifying that it remains in the “early stages of succession planning”.

The listed company shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“It has come to our attention that certain media publications have incorrectly reported that Duraid Qureshi has stepped down as CEO of Hum Network Limited. It is hereby clarified that Duraid Qureshi continues to be the CEO of the company and is diligently performing his function in respect of the management affairs of the company,” read the notice.

Hum Network Limited

The company informed its stakeholders, that it remains in the early stages of succession planning and part of such planning includes identification of a potential successor, assessment of such person and their training for the future.

“Any decision with respect to the role of CEO of the company will be disclosed promptly and transparently, if and when such decision is made by the board of the company,” it added.

HUMNL further alerted to rely upon information disseminated through official channels and “not to be influenced by information from any other sources”.

Hum Network Limited was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 2004. The company is engaged in the business of launching satellite channels to portray cultural heritage.

The core areas of operations include production, advertisement, media marketing, and entertainment.