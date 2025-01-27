AIRLINK 195.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-2.49%)
BOP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.65%)
FFL 16.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.8%)
FLYNG 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.06%)
HUBC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.97%)
MLCF 45.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.75%)
OGDC 210.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.1%)
PACE 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PAEL 41.94 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.6%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.18%)
PIBTL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 179.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-1.27%)
PRL 39.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-5.91%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.45%)
SEARL 107.55 Decreased By ▼ -4.29 (-3.84%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.79%)
TELE 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
TPLP 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.86%)
TRG 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.85%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.79%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
BR100 12,071 Decreased By -99.8 (-0.82%)
BR30 36,019 Decreased By -569.6 (-1.56%)
KSE100 113,891 Decreased By -989.2 (-0.86%)
KSE30 35,774 Decreased By -351.2 (-0.97%)
Markets

Selling at PSX as investors await MPC's decision

BR Web Desk Published January 27, 2025 Updated January 27, 2025 02:24pm

Selling pressure was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as investors awaited the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision later today. The benchmark KSE-100 Index lowered over 800 points during intra-day trading on Monday.

At 2:20pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 114,067.65, a decrease of 812.83 points or 0.71%.

Selling was seen across key sectors, including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, refineries and power generation. Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, SNGP, SSGC, MARI, OGDC, PPL, MCB, MEBL and UBL traded in the red.

“Key event today is the MPC, for which market consensus is a 100bps cut to a policy rate of 12%,” said Intermarket Securities in a note.

“Recent T-Bill auction saw short-term yields falling to under 11.5% while the policy rate stands at 13%. We think a larger than 100bps cut will be a positive trigger. After the MPC, the market will shift focus on politics and the results season (anticipating large dividends from some banks and fertilizer stocks),“it added.

During the previous week, the stock market witnessed a mixed trend as the investors remained cautious and avoided taking fresh positions due to uncertainty on the implications of amendments in the tax bill regarding non-filers which adversely impacted market sentiments.

The benchmark KSE-100 index declined by 391.59 points on a week-on-week basis and closed at 114,880.49 points.

Internationally, US stock futures and Asian shares outside China slumped on Monday as investors weighed the implications of Chinese startup DeepSeek’s launch of a free, open-source artificial intelligence model to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Meanwhile, the dollar rose after US President Donald Trump slapped Colombia with retaliatory levies and sanctions for turning away military aircraft carrying deported migrants. US Nasdaq Composite futures tumbled 1.8% as of 0158 GMT and S&P 500 futures sank 0.9%.

Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.3%, reversing an initial advance. New Zealand’s equity benchmark slipped 0.6% and Singapore’s Straits Times index lost 0.2%.

At the same time, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rallied 0.9% and mainland blue chips added 0.2%, even after data showed a surprise contraction in manufacturing this month.

This is an intra-day update

MPC PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE30 index kse-100 MPC meeting Pakistan Stock Market

