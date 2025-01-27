AIRLINK 197.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-1.42%)
BOP 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.95%)
FCCL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.9%)
FFL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.55%)
FLYNG 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
HUBC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.29%)
KEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
KOSM 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
MLCF 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.94%)
OGDC 210.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.77%)
PACE 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
PAEL 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.18%)
PIAHCLA 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
PIBTL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 180.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.8%)
PRL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.23%)
PTC 26.05 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.47%)
SEARL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-8.72%)
SYM 18.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
TELE 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
TPLP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
TRG 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.29%)
WAVESAPP 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.68%)
YOUW 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
BR100 12,156 Decreased By -14.4 (-0.12%)
BR30 36,220 Decreased By -368.5 (-1.01%)
KSE100 114,863 Decreased By -17.2 (-0.01%)
KSE30 36,124 Decreased By -0.6 (-0%)
Jan 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia equities slide with US stock futures on China's AI push; dollar firms

Reuters Published January 27, 2025 Updated January 27, 2025 11:20am

TOKYO: US stock futures and Asian shares outside China slumped on Monday as investors weighed the implications of Chinese startup DeepSeek's launch of a free, open-source artificial intelligence model to rival OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Meanwhile, the dollar rose after US President Donald Trump slapped Colombia with retaliatory levies and sanctions for turning away military aircraft carrying deported migrants. US Nasdaq Composite futures tumbled 1.8% as of 0158 GMT and S&P 500 futures sank 0.9%.

Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.3%, reversing an initial advance. New Zealand's equity benchmark slipped 0.6% and Singapore's Straits Times index lost 0.2%.

At the same time, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rallied 0.9% and mainland blue chips added 0.2%, even after data showed a surprise contraction in manufacturing this month.

Asia shares buoyed by Trump’s China comments, yen awaits BOJ

DeepSeek "has raised the spectre of disruption in the tech landscape, with its emergence suggesting that China can continue to make strides in the AI race despite US restrictions," Yeap Jun Rong, a strategist at IG, wrote in a note.

It "seems to instil some concerns over US tech dominance", putting "tech companies' lofty valuation back under scrutiny", he said.

In currencies, the dollar jumped 0.3% against the Chinese yuan in offshore trading, and rallied 0.4% versus the Aussie and 0.5% versus the New Zealand dollar, with the antipodean currencies tending to act as more liquid proxies for China's currency due to close trade ties.

The Mexican peso slumped 1% and the Canadian dollar eased 0.3%.

The Colombian peso had yet to trade against the dollar, but had rallied 3.4% over the previous three sessions.

Dollar strength fleeting

China, Mexico and Canada face a nervy wait with Trump last week earmarking Feb. 1 for additional tariffs on the United States' top trading partners.

However, Nomura strategist Naka Matsuzawa expects dollar strength on tariff worries to be fleeting.

"As a trend, Trump is taking a more realistic, less aggressive stance on tariffs," Matsuzawa said.

"Bottom line: Trump doesn't want big tariffs because he's worried about inflation," he said.

"The dollar will be overall weaker." Trump last week soothed market concerns by saying he wanted to avoid tariffs on China, and said he could reach a trade deal.

The volatility across asset classes kicks off a crucial week for markets that will see the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank - among others - set monetary policy.

At the same time, many bourses have extended holidays this week for the lunar new year.

Among them, South Korea is closed Monday and Tuesday, while Taiwan is shut all week.

Mainland China is away from Tuesday until Wednesday of next week.

Australia is closed on Monday for Australia Day. Meanwhile, crude oil prices slumped after Trump on Friday reiterated his call for OPEC to cut oil prices.

Brent crude futures dropped 1.2% to $77.60 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude lost 1.2% to $73.78 a barrel.

Gold sank 0.6% to $2,755.85 per ounce. Leading cryptocurrency bitcoin slid 3.5% to $101,415.12. Reuters

asia stock

Comments

200 characters

Asia equities slide with US stock futures on China's AI push; dollar firms

FBR chief highlights modernisation of customs

Intra-day update: rupee records slight dip against US dollar

World Bank team due today to discuss power stability system plan

Gas tanker explosion kills 6, injures several in Multan

Eyeing expansion, Airlink acquires industrial land in Lahore

PTC concerned at gas price hike for CPPs

PM orders PD to cut power tariffs by Rs7/unit

Bilal made new DG of DGTO

Ogra hikes gas tariff for captive power plants

Formal talks with govt suspended: PTI chairman

Read more stories