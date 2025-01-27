KP CM, World Bank team discuss public welfare projects

PESHAWAR: A delegation of the World Bank, led by Vice President for South Asia Martin Raiser, called on the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur at Pakhtunkhwa House, Islamabad on Sunday.

The meeting focused on various ongoing public welfare projects supported by the World Bank in sectors such as health, communications, tourism, hydropower, water resources, and rural development.

Both parties explored new opportunities to expand collaboration between the provincial government and the World Bank. Member National Assembly, Faisal Amin Gandapur, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development, Ikram Ullah Khan, and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Briefing about the World Bank assisted development portfolio in the province, officials informed that work is in progress on various World Bank assisted projects worth $1.9 billion across various sectors.

The World Bank team also shared details of the institution’s Country Partnership Framework for Pakistan with the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur highlighted his government’s vision for poverty alleviation, social protection, and human capital development. He appreciated the World Bank’s cooperation in public welfare initiatives and emphasized his government’s commitment to implementing projects with long-term impacts on the province’s development.

He reiterated the provincial government’s focus on encouraging private sector investment and partnerships to accelerate economic growth and create employment opportunities.

The meeting also included detailed discussions on the implementation of the Chashma Right Bank Lift Canal (CRBC) and the Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway projects, and the World Bank team expressed interest in collaborating on the CRBC project.

Chief Minister Gandapur underscored the significance of the proposed Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway, describing it as a critical initiative not only for the province but for the entire country’s economic development.

He also emphasized the CRBC project’s importance for the province’s food security, reaffirming the government’s commitment to these flagship projects.

Ali Amin Gandapur assured the World Bank delegation of his government’s intent to further strengthen collaboration in social sectors and vowed to address any hurdles hindering the progress of ongoing projects.

He noted that the provincial government views the World Bank’s support as an essential component of its development strategy and is determined to enhance this partnership for the betterment of the region.

