Balochistan clinch Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Memorial Polo Cup

LAHORE: Team Balochistan defeated Team Army by 6-4½ in the thrilling final to clinch the trophy at the Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup, sponsored by JS Bank, here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday.

A large and enthusiastic crowd from Lahore gathered to witness the final match. The event’s chief guest, Lt Gen Farooq Ahmed Khan, graced the occasion, accompanied by JS Bank Regional Head Majid Qureshi, Brig Badr-uz-Zaman (retd), the son of Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman, and Maj Ali Taimur (retd), the club secretary.

Prior to the final, an exhibition two-chukker match between Young Girls and Young Boys teams was held, where the Girls’ team outclassed their opponents with a 4-0 victory.

The final match between Team Balochistan and Team Army was a gripping contest. Team Army maintained a lead through the first three chukkers. However, Team Balochistan showcased exceptional performance in the fourth chukker to secure the win.

For Team Balochistan, Raja Mikael Sami led the scoring with three goals, while Ahmed Bilal Riaz, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi, and Lt Col Shahyan Abbasi contributed one goal each. On the other hand, Team Army’s two goals were scored by Raja Samiullah, with an additional two and a half goal handicap advantage.

