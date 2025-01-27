AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,179 Increased By 8.5 (0.07%)
BR30 36,600 Increased By 10.8 (0.03%)
KSE100 114,880 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 36,125 No Change 0 (0%)
Jan 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2025-01-27

Balochistan clinch Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Memorial Polo Cup

Muhammad Saleem Published 27 Jan, 2025 06:31am

LAHORE: Team Balochistan defeated Team Army by 6-4½ in the thrilling final to clinch the trophy at the Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup, sponsored by JS Bank, here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday.

A large and enthusiastic crowd from Lahore gathered to witness the final match. The event’s chief guest, Lt Gen Farooq Ahmed Khan, graced the occasion, accompanied by JS Bank Regional Head Majid Qureshi, Brig Badr-uz-Zaman (retd), the son of Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman, and Maj Ali Taimur (retd), the club secretary.

Prior to the final, an exhibition two-chukker match between Young Girls and Young Boys teams was held, where the Girls’ team outclassed their opponents with a 4-0 victory.

The final match between Team Balochistan and Team Army was a gripping contest. Team Army maintained a lead through the first three chukkers. However, Team Balochistan showcased exceptional performance in the fourth chukker to secure the win.

For Team Balochistan, Raja Mikael Sami led the scoring with three goals, while Ahmed Bilal Riaz, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi, and Lt Col Shahyan Abbasi contributed one goal each. On the other hand, Team Army’s two goals were scored by Raja Samiullah, with an additional two and a half goal handicap advantage.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

JS Bank Jinnah Polo Fields SZJ Memorial Polo Cup Team Balochistan Maj Gen Saeed uz Zaman Memorial Polo Cup

Comments

200 characters

Balochistan clinch Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Memorial Polo Cup

FBR chief highlights modernisation of customs

World Bank team due today to discuss power stability system plan

PTC concerned at gas price hike for CPPs

PM orders PD to cut power tariffs by Rs7/unit

Bilal made new DG of DGTO

Ogra hikes gas tariff for captive power plants

Ogra notifies new gas price

Formal talks with govt suspended: PTI chairman

PECA Amendment Bill: Media body writes letter to Senate panel

Tax assessment info access: IHC overturns FTO’s stance on taxpayers’ right

Read more stories