Jan 27, 2025

JI to resume protest campaign against costly electricity

Recorder Report Published 27 Jan, 2025 05:50am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami’s central chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Sunday declared a resumption of nationwide protests starting January 31, targeting soaring electricity tariffs and advocating urgent economic relief for inflation stricken citizens.

The announcement came during a press conference at the party’s Karachi chapter headquarters, Idara Noor-e-Haq, where Hafiz Naeem lambasted successive governments for prioritising elite interests over public welfare.

He accused the ruling parties of shielding corporate and agricultural “mafias”, citing unchecked profiteering in sectors like wheat, sugar and cotton. He specifically targeted the Independent Power Producers (IPPs), alleging they received “Rs1 trillion in tax relief” while ordinary citizens grapple with exorbitant bills.

Despite the government’s claims of renegotiating IPP contracts, the JI leader questioned the lack of tangible benefits for consumers, demanding immediate reductions in electricity unit prices, and an end to “exploitative” taxation.

He condemned a recent 140 percent salary increase for parliamentarians, approved amid rising poverty affecting 40 percent of Pakistanis. He criticised major parties — PPP, PML-N and PTI— for unanimous support of the raise while ignoring the salaried class, which contributed Rs243 billion in taxes over six months. “This hypocrisy underscores their disconnect from public suffering,” Hafiz Naeem stated. He also opposed the recently promulgated PECA ordinance, warning against its potential to stifle political dissent under the guise of curbing misinformation. “While fake news and hate speech must be addressed, draconian measures cannot muzzle legitimate criticism,” he asserted. On electoral concerns, he reiterated demands for a judicial commission to review February 8 election results based on Form 45 data, rejecting calls for re-elections as a concession to “mandate thieves”.

On international affairs, the JI Chief urged Pakistan to resist pressure to recognise Israel and instead champion Palestinian rights diplomatically. Praising Hamas as a democratic resistance force, he cited the growing global sympathy for Gaza amid Israel’s military offensive, which he termed genocide.

He called for Pakistan to lead reconstruction efforts in Gaza alongside Qatar, reaffirming Islamabad’s refusal to normalise ties with Israel.

He appealed to citizens to join the JI’s protests, framing the movement as a defense against “anti-people policies.” He demanded immediate relief through reduced petroleum levies, industry-friendly reforms and crackdowns on smuggling. “The government must choose between protecting mafias and serving the masses,” he concluded, signalling a heightened agitation campaign if demands go unmet.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

