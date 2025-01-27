AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
Jan 27, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-01-27

Tessori vows support for Polo promotion

PPI Published 27 Jan, 2025 05:50am

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has reiterated his commitment for the promotion of Polo and sports initiatives. According to a statement by Sindh Governor House on Sunday, speaking as the chief guest at the final match of the Sindh Polo Cup 2025, Tessori stated that under the governor’s initiatives, efforts were being made to promote sports and provide facilities to athletes.

Upon arrival at Malir Garrison, Tessori and his wife were given a warm welcome. They were escorted to the ground in a buggy, accompanied by a salute from the military band. Malir Garrison Polo Club President and Brigade Commander Asad Bashir received them warmly, presented a cap, and handed over a shield to the governor Sindh.

The event commenced with the governor throwing the ball to start the final match between SQ Sea Gold and Tri-Wah. The Sindh governor enthusiastically appreciated the players for their remarkable shots during the match.

At the conclusion, Tessori, who is also the patron of the Sindh Polo Association, presented the winner’s trophy to the victorious team, SQ Sea Gold, and distributed prizes among the players.

Later, the governor attended the tent pegging event, including its professional final match, where he also distributed awards to the winners. He congratulated the winning teams and extended his best wishes to the runner-ups.

Praising the event, Tessori remarked, “Today, we witnessed outstanding matches with commendable efforts from the teams to achieve victory. Winning and losing are part of the game, and we must learn from our shortcomings to improve further.”

