TEXT: The World Customs Organization (WCO) was established on January 26 1952, with the core purpose to maximize the effectiveness and efficiency of 186 representative Customs administrations which contribute to 98% of global trade approximately. WCO, as an Organization specialized in Customs matters, remains fit for this purpose in an increasingly complex trade environment through a set of indicators and concrete activities to respond to Customs administrations’ needs in trade facilitation, revenue collection, protection of society and organizational development.

With this forward-looking approach, the WCO’s theme for 2025 is “Customs Delivering on its Commitment to Efficiency, Security and Prosperity”. This theme underscores the pivotal role that customs administrations play in facilitating trade, ensuring security, and fostering economic growth It is a call to WCO Members to reassess their commitment to securing and facilitating global trade, protecting revenue collection, building Customs-business partnerships and delivering capacity building in support of Customs reforms and modernization. Pakistan also joins the global community in celebrating World Customs Day 2025. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Pakistan Customs have embarked on several transformative initiatives to align with this global vision, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to efficiency, security, and prosperity. The ongoing transformation projects, supported by technological advancements and international collaborations, elevate Pakistan’s capacity to meet the complex challenges of global trade.

Pakistan Customs has been at the forefront of digital innovation, aiming to streamline processes and reduce bureaucratic hurdles. A landmark initiative in this regard is the Pakistan Single Window (PSW), which seeks to digitize Pakistan's cross-border trade, minimizing the reliance on paper-based procedures. By allowing international traders to submit information through a single digital platform, the PSW simplifies the acquisition of necessary documents, permits, and clearances, thereby expediting import and export processes. Complementing the PSW, Pakistan Customs has implemented the Faceless Assessment System (FAS). Introduced in December 2024, the FAS has revolutionized customs assessments by eliminating direct contact between customs officers and traders. This system aims to streamline customs clearance by minimizing human interaction, thereby reducing clearance times and enhancing transparency The modernization efforts, including the digitalization of operations and the implementation of systems like the PSW and FAS, have facilitated trade, reduced costs, and improved the ease of doing business. This FAS system has resulted in enhanced operational efficiency. In its inaugural month, Pakistan Customs reported a 27% increase in revenue than the previous month. Additionally, physical examinations have decreased substantially resulting in almost half of cargo being cleared within a day, effectively decreasing dwell time and port congestion. These initiatives are aligned with Pakistan's global obligations, such as the World Trade Organization's Agreement on Trade Facilitation, and Pakistan's goals of trade facilitation and regional connectivity.

In recent years, there has been a paradigm shift towards enforcement functions evolving into a major challenge with tangible targets. Pakistan Customs has focused particular attention on maintaining its expertise in core functions while exploring areas requiring further improvement. This focus ensures that Pakistan Customs not only fulfills its national mandate but also contributes to the broader objectives of the international customs community. The establishment of the National Targeting Centre (NTS) and the creation of additional Directorates and Enforcement Collectorates are vital steps toward collaborative governance.

Ensuring the security of supply chains in an era marked by complex global trade dynamics is a must. Pakistan Customs has undertaken a comprehensive transformation project funded by the World Bank to bolster its security protocols. Initiated in December 2023, it involves business process mapping with the help of international experts and learning best practices by the world's leading customs administrations. The goals are risk management and post-clearance audit to comply strictly with all customs and trade-related laws and regulations.

Pakistan Customs has also engaged its aviation carriers through the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and connected airline data through the Global Targeting and Advanced Passenger Information Systems (GTAS and API), enabling the profiling of high-risk passengers arriving or departing Pakistan. Integration with internal partners, such as the Immigration Biometrics Management System (IBMS) and Customs Data Systems (CDS), has further strengthened enforcement capabilities. The organization has promoted consultation, information sharing, and cooperation with internal and external partners. These partnerships have assisted in the identification of bottlenecks, removal of trade barriers, and ensuring that trade was facilitated.

Additionally, Pakistan Customs, s collaboration with World Bank and the Asian Development Bank under initiatives such as the Pakistan Raises Revenue Program exemplifies the external cooperation required to transform Pakistan Customs into a modern, efficient organization. Capacity building remains a cornerstone of Pakistan Customs’ strategy. Programs supported by international organizations, including the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) US Embassy, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and the WCO’s CECAC Project, has enhanced the professional capabilities of mid-level and operational officers. These efforts ensure that customs personnel are equipped to meet emerging challenges with professionalism and efficiency. Pakistan Customs’ engagement strategies underscore the importance of adaptability and inclusivity in customs practices. These strategies include advancing customer-centric approaches and integrating artificial intelligence for more effective operations.

As Pakistan commemorates World Customs Day 2025, the nation stands at the cusp of a new era in customs administration. The initiatives undertaken by Pakistan Customs reflect a proactive approach to modernizing trade processes, enhancing security measures, and promoting economic growth. These efforts resonate with the theme of World Customs Day 2025, highlighting the critical role of customs administrations in shaping a secure and prosperous future. By embracing technology and fostering international partnerships, Pakistan is poised to enhance trade facilitation, bolster economic growth, and contribute meaningfully to the global customs community.

Dr. Amna Naeem

Additional Collector Collectorate of Customs Airports, Karachi

