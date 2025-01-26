PTI KP presidentship: CM Gandapur replaced with MNA Akbar

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan on Saturday removed Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur as party president of the province, replacing him with Junaid Akbar - a long-time loyalist of Khan known for his recent criticism against his predecessor Gandapur.

Akbar, a member of the National Assembly, has been elected chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, a top anti-graft body, after the jailed party supremo handpicked him, sidelining Sheikh Waqas Akram, another aspirant for the top slot.

The decision was confirmed by PTI leader Salman Akram Raja during a media briefing in Rawalpindi after meeting Khan.

Raja stated that Gandapur’s departure from the role was voluntary, allowing him to focus on his responsibilities as chief minister amidst pressing challenges, including law and order issues in the province.

MNA Junaid Akbar unanimously elected PAC chairman

“This decision aligns with Gandapur’s request, as he wanted to dedicate himself entirely to the governance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Raja said.

However, the sources within PTI said that Gandapur was removed by Khan for his “somewhat close relations with the powerful military establishment.”

“Khan is aware what Gandapur has been doing all along [...] he might be axed as chief minister if he did not follow the instructions given to him by Imran Khan in letter and spirit,” said a senior PTI leader who declined to be named.

Khan, whose party is in power in KP, has expressed concerns over corruption issues in the province, they said, adding that Imran Khan had instructed Gandapur to come out of Dera Ismail Khan’s politics.

They also said that the ex-prime minister also held an extensive discussion with Junaid Akbar and Atif Khan on myriad other issues, especially corruption and poor governance.

Besides, Khan also directed Akbar and Atif Khan to address and resolve party matters in KP, saying anyone working against the ideology of his party would be shown the door.

The leadership change, according to sources, was discussed during a meeting between Junaid Akbar and Imran Khan in Adiala Jail.

Several senior party figures, including Atif Khan, Malik Ahmad Khan Bachhar, and Mian Farhat Abbas, were also present during the meeting on Saturday.

Raja hinted at further organisational changes within PTI, including the potential appointment of ex-MNA Alia Hamza to a significant role in Punjab.

PTI remains engaged in ongoing political discussions, with the party advocating for the creation of a commission before formal talks with the government.

Raja stated that PTI is open to a meeting on 28 January if the government proceeds with the proposal.

Junaid Akbar was earlier elected unopposed as the PAC chairman on Friday.

The position had been vacant since the government assumed power after the February 2024 elections.

The PAC, which oversees the audit of government revenue and expenditure, is regarded as the most influential committee in parliament.

While the rules do not mandate the PAC chairmanship to be held by the opposition, it has traditionally been assigned to opposition members to ensure transparency in financial matters.

Akbar’s candidacy was supported by several key figures, including Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry of PML-N, opposition leader Omar Ayub, Senator Shibli Faraz, and others.

Prominent committee members, such as MNA Riaz Fatyana, Malik Amir Dogar and Sardar Mohammad Yusuf Zaman, also backed his nomination.

Upon his election, Junaid Khan thanked the committee for their trust and vowed to lead the PAC with full cooperation from all members.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025