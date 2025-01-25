PSX soars on rate cut hopes

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday witnessed a bullish trend on the back of fresh buying, mainly by local and foreign investors coupled with institutional support on expectations over further cut in interest rate in the upcoming monetary meeting.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index surged by 842.70 points or 0.74 percent and closed at 114,880.49 points. The index hit 115,779.06 points intraday high, however closed at slightly lower level due to profit-taking in some stocks.

The daily trading volumes on ready counter stood at 632.039 million shares as compared to 675.540 million shares traded on Thursday. The traded value on the ready counter increased to Rs 37.800 billion against previous session’s Rs 30.469 million shares.

BRIndex100 increased by 134.05 points or 1.11 percent t close at 12,178.83 points with total daily turnover of 574.455 million shares.

BRIndex30 gained 19.47 points or 0.05 percent to close at 36,599.55 points with total daily trading volumes of 346.044 million shares.

Foreign investors also remained net buyers of shares worth $993,516. The market capitalization increased by Rs 49 billion to Rs 14.116 trillion. Out of total 445 active scrips, 226 closed in positive and 167 in negative while the value of 52 stocks remained unchanged.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 61.454 million shares however lost Rs 0.22 to close at Rs 7.71 followed by SSGC that increased by Rs 3.82 to close at Rs 43.92 with 57.677 million shares. WorldCall Telecom closed at the previous session’s closing level of Rs 1.79 without any change with 33.767 million shares.

Sapphire Textile Mills and Pakistan Services Limited were the top gainers increasing by Rs 72.18 and Rs 24.71 respectively to close at Rs 1,220.00 and Rs 928.98 while Hoechst Pakistan and Unilever Pakistan Foods were the top losers declining by Rs 199.33 and Rs 90.01 respectively to close at Rs 3,092.46 and Rs 21,599.99.

“Continuing its momentum KSE-100 Index gained 842 points to close at 114,880 level (up by 0.74 percent), and this gain can be attributed to monetary policy meeting on Monday where market expects cut in policy rate in the range of 100 to 150bps,” an analyst at Topline Securities said.

Major positive contribution to the index came from FFC, ENGRO, SYS, EFERT, HBL, UBL and SNGP, as they cumulatively contributed plus 815 points to the index.

Traded values wise FFC (Rs.3.4 billion), SEARL (Rs.2.95 billion), ENGROH (Rs.1.73 billion), DGKC (Rs.1.03 billion), PSO (Rs.954 million), SNGP (Rs.869 million) and MARI (Rs.862 million) dominated the trading activity.

BR Automobile Assembler Index added 37.31 points or 0.17 percent to close at 21,519.65 points with total turnover of 21.486 million shares.

BR Cement Index declined by 102.85 points or 0.92 percent to close at 11,100.39 points with 56.924 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index increased by 212.79 points or 0.71 percent to close at 30,154.33 points with 38.239 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index gained 12.86 points or 0.07 percent to close at 18,468.42 points with 19.986 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index inched up by 12.5 points or 0.1 percent to close at 11,922.34 points with 91.067 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index soared by 112.1 points or 2.08 percent to close at 5,497.61 points with 70.594 million shares.

Ali Najib at Insight Securities said the fierce fighting of sentiments kept the benchmark index’s movement in the range of 1,396 points to eventually closed the day at 114,881 levels (up 843 points or 0.74 percent).

During the trading hours, Fertilizer, Tech and Banking sector’s stocks naming FFC, ENGROH, SYS, EFERT and HBL supported the index by adding 728 points while E&P and Cements contributed negatively as MARI, OGDC, PPL and FCCL lost 150 points, cumulatively.

