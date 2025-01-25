AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
Raiser-Musadik talks: Energy, economic challenges figure atop

Recorder Report Published January 25, 2025 Updated January 25, 2025 08:53am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Dr Musadik Malik, Federal Minister for Water Resources met Friday with Martin Raiser, World Bank’s Vice President for South Asia, to engage in comprehensive discussions aimed at deepening cooperation and advancing development initiatives.

The meeting underscored the mutual commitment to fostering strong economic relationships and addressing shared challenges such as energy security.

Both leaders emphasised the significance of collaborative efforts in driving transformative projects.

World Bank’s support for reforms in energy sector praised

Dr Malik expressed appreciation for the World Bank’s continued support in critical development projects in energy, infrastructure, social sectors, highlighting the importance of partnerships in achieving strategic economic and development goals.

“A robust collaboration with international partners such as the World Bank is pivotal in elevating our sustainable development ambitions, enhancing economic resilience, and uplifting communities,” Minister Dr Musadik Malik noted.

Raiser reaffirmed the World Bank’s dedication to supporting transformative initiatives in the region.

Topics of discussion included progress review of ongoing projects in water sector including Dasu Hydropower project, Tarbela extension project, strategies for improving infrastructure, enhancing energy efficiency, and facilitating technological innovation to bridge developmental gaps.

Both parties acknowledged the critical role of tailored policy measures and investments in achieving a balanced and sustainable trajectory of projects. Dr Musadik remarked that a capital investment management framework may be utilised for improving efficiency together with discipline of planning. Raiser opined that it could be an excellent initiative for mutual benefit.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to continue dialogue and collaboration.

Participants included Secretary Water Resources and officials of ministry. Kishan Abeygunawardana: Special Assistant to Vice President, Mohammad Anis: Senior Energy Specialist, Program Leader, Eva Liselotte Lescrauwaet: Senior Operations Officer.

