AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-25

Human trafficking syndicates: Special task force formed

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 25 Jan, 2025 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared the establishment of a special task force on Friday aimed at completely dismantling human trafficking networks in the country specifically making it easier to prosecute the syndicates involved in it.

The decision comes in the wake of back-to-back tragic incident of boat capsizing incidents where several Pakistani citizens lost their lives as the task force will be headed by the prime minister himself.

The prime minister while chairing a weekly meeting to review the tragic incident involving illegal immigrants, emphasised the government’s commitment to bringing the perpetrators of human trafficking to book at all costs.

“Those involved in this heinous crime of human trafficking will be held accountable and arrests of individuals involved in such syndicates will be accelerated,” he added.

He urged all relevant government bodies including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to intensify efforts in identifying human traffickers while expressing his profound sorrow over the deaths of Pakistani nationals in the boat tragedy, saying that the incident had deeply saddened the entire nation, including himself.

He was briefed in detail on the groups responsible for the tragedy, the ongoing arrests, and the legal actions taken by Pakistani authorities.

The meeting revealed that six organised human trafficking groups have been identified, with 12 first information reports (FIRs) filed and 25 suspects named. Besides, three key individuals have been arrested, and 16 individuals have been added to the passport control list.

The meeting also highlighted the steps being taken to seize vehicles, bank accounts, and other assets linked to the trafficking syndicates.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) shared updates on the arrests of suspected officials and personnel involved in the trafficking networks, along with details of an international investigation team’s report.

Sharif instructed authorities to not only track down and dismantle these criminal networks but also ensure that the traffickers face severe penalties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FIA PM Shehbaz Sharif Human trafficking Illegal immigrants Special Task Force human trafficking networks

Comments

200 characters

Human trafficking syndicates: Special task force formed

Gas supply invoices: SNGPL-NPPMCL row lands at PMO

Aurangzeb meets Group CE SCB

Credit to private sector hits Rs1.4trn mark

Controversial PECA Bill lands in upper house

Raiser-Musadik talks: Energy, economic challenges figure atop

Banks & DFIs: SBP revises DFSs of all RCOA returns

Taxable products’ supply: GST-registered entities must file monthly stock returns: FBR

PIA operates first international flight from NGIA

PTI boycotts fourth round of talks with govt

Extradition of Malik Riaz from UAE: Govt to pursue legal process: Asif

Read more stories