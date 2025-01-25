Cell phone smuggling: 5 PIA crew members caught

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs Preventive Multan has intercepted five Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) cabin crew members for allegedly smuggling expensive smartphones from Dubai.

According to the details, the customs officials at Multan International Airport recovered a substantial quantity of smartphones from the crew of flight PK222 upon its return from Dubai.

In response, PIA management took immediate disciplinary action and suspended them. The suspended cabin crew include Sadaf Nasir, Sr. Airhostess (PG-V); Nishat Sr. Airhostess (PG-V); Faisal Pervaiz Sr. Flight Steward (PG-V); Muhammad Khalid Khan Sr. Purser (PG-VII) and Muhammad Imran Sr. Flight Steward (PG-V).

All five crew members from PIA’s Flight Services Division-Peshawar have been served show cause notices and given three days to clarify their position.

A PIA spokesman confirmed the incident and emphasised that strict departmental action would be taken if the crew is found guilty. The airline stressed its zero-tolerance policy towards illegal activities, warning that no leniency would be shown to employees involved in smuggling.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025