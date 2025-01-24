AIRLINK 196.25 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.39%)
BOP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
CNERGY 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
FCCL 40.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.36%)
FLYNG 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.86%)
HUBC 133.65 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.81%)
HUMNL 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.74%)
KOSM 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 215.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.51%)
PACE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.01%)
PAEL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
PIAHCLA 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.46%)
PIBTL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
POWER 9.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 184.50 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
PRL 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2%)
PTC 25.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.96%)
SEARL 105.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.91%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 44.11 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (10%)
SYM 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.89%)
TELE 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
TPLP 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.96%)
TRG 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.97%)
WAVESAPP 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.32%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.23%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 12,211 Increased By 165.8 (1.38%)
BR30 36,997 Increased By 417.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 115,013 Increased By 974.7 (0.85%)
KSE30 36,139 Increased By 344.7 (0.96%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 23, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 24 Jan, 2025 08:42am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan’s inflation expected to fall below 3% in January

Read here for details.

  • ‘No change in policy’: Pakistan committed to its application to join BRICS, says FO

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall to $11.45bn on debt repayments

Read here for details.

  • $20bn funding: World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework for Pakistan launched

Read here for details.

  • Security forces kill 6 terrorists in Balochistan’s Zhob district: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Imran says to call off talks with govt over delay in formation of judicial commissions: Gohar

Read here for details.

