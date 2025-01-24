Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan’s inflation expected to fall below 3% in January

Read here for details.

‘No change in policy’: Pakistan committed to its application to join BRICS, says FO

Read here for details.

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall to $11.45bn on debt repayments

Read here for details.

$20bn funding: World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework for Pakistan launched

Read here for details.

Security forces kill 6 terrorists in Balochistan’s Zhob district: ISPR

Read here for details.

Imran says to call off talks with govt over delay in formation of judicial commissions: Gohar

Read here for details.