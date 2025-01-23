AIRLINK 193.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
Pakistan

$20bn funding: World Bank’s Country Partnership Framework for Pakistan launched

  • PM Shehbaz reaffirms commitment to implementing 10-year programme aimed to support inclusive, sustainable development
BR Web Desk Published 23 Jan, 2025 06:53pm

The World Bank’s (WB) $20 billion Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Pakistan was launched in Islamabad on Thursday in presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the WB’s Vice President for South Asia Martin Raiser.

The World Bank’s Board of Directors approved the first-ever 10-year CPF for Pakistan last week, marking the largest commitment in the nation’s history. The extended framework focuses on six key development areas, supported by a monitoring and evaluation scorecard to track progress.

According to the World Bank, the programme aims to support inclusive and sustainable development through a strong focus on building human capital; fostering durable private sector growth; and building economic, social and environmental resilience in the country.

More to follow

