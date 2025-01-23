AIRLINK 193.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
BOP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.74%)
FCCL 40.65 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (5.37%)
FFL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.49%)
FLYNG 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
HUBC 132.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 47.60 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.87%)
OGDC 213.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PACE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.95%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.14%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
POWER 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 182.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.09%)
PRL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PTC 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.38%)
SEARL 106.84 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (4.2%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.67%)
SYM 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
TPLP 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.95 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.37%)
WAVESAPP 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.98%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.29%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.3%)
BR100 12,045 Increased By 70.8 (0.59%)
BR30 36,580 Increased By 433.6 (1.2%)
KSE100 114,038 Increased By 594.4 (0.52%)
KSE30 35,794 Increased By 159 (0.45%)
Jan 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall to $11.45bn on debt repayments

BR Web Desk Published January 23, 2025 Updated January 23, 2025 08:49pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $276 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.45 billion as of January 17, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $16.19 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.74 billion.

The central bank attributed external debt repayments to the decrease in the reserves.

“During the week ended on 17-Jan-2025, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 276 million to US$ 11,448.7 million due to external debt repayments,” it said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves increased by $30 million.

SBP State Bank of Pakistan forex reserves foreign exchange reserves SBP reserves SBP data SBP Forex reserves Pakistan forex reserves SBP foreign exchange reserves exchange reserves central bank reserves Pakistan foreign reserves SBP’s foreign reserves banking and finance

Comments

200 characters

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall to $11.45bn on debt repayments

Pakistan’s inflation expected to fall below 3% in January

Imran says to call off talks with govt over delay in formation of judicial commissions: Gohar

KSE-100 rebounds with nearly 600-point gain to settle above 114,000

Trade wars sparked by Trump tariffs would be ‘catastrophic’, WTO chief says

Rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan drought dents winter harvest

PPL increases gas production at Shahdad X-1

National Assembly passes controversial Peca amendment bill

Saudi Arabia plans $600 billion in new US investment, trade over four years

Read more stories