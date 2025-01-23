Imran says to call off talks with govt over delay in formation of judicial commissions: Gohar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar said on Thursday that Imran Khan has said to call off reconciliatory talks with the government due to the delay in the formation of judicial commissions.

The two sides started formal talks last month to reduce political tensions. After two initial rounds, PTI submitted its charter of demands in the third round, which took place on January 16. In it, PTI urged the government to release political prisoners and form judicial commissions on the events of May 9 and November 26 within seven days.

However, the spokesperson of the government’s negotiation committee Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Tuesday that the decision on the formation of judicial commissions was yet to be taken.

The Senator said that the legal committee had read PTI’s document but had not yet formed an opinion. He said that the committee would continue the deliberation in another session on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail after visiting Imran Khan, Barrister Gohar stated that the government had not fulfilled its promise of establishing the requested judicial commissions within seven days.

He added that the PTI was willing to continue talks but they have to be called off “due to non-cooperation from the government.”

“Negotiations cannot move forward if the commission is not announced today,” he said, adding that only the formation of a three-judge commission would allow talks to resume.

Gohar added that the party will continue its efforts under the law and constitution.

“On the instructions of Imran Khan, we will join various opposition parties and struggle together,” he added.

