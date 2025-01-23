‘No change in policy’: Pakistan committed to its application to join BRICS, says FO

Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said on Thursday that there was no change in Pakistan’s policy to join the BRICS and the country was working with the member countries to become a part of the intergovernmental organisation.

The spokesperson’s remarks came in reply to a question during a weekly media briefing regarding the new US President Donald Trump’s warning of taxes and sanctions on the BRICS members.

China’s Xi supports more global south countries joining BRICS

“Pakistan made an application to join the BRICS and also discussed this matter with Russia. After the start of second term of the Donald Trump, he threatened the BRICS members and especially talked about imposing economic sanctions and taxes. Will Pakistan stand on its stance?”. This was asked by a reporter in the weekly media briefing on Thursday.

“Pakistan is formally committed to our application to join BRICS. There is no change in our posture and you know, we have been working with the members, and we think Pakistan could be an important member.

“Pakistan brings much to the table if it joins BRICS. There is no change in our policy. That’s what I can confirm to you,” the spokesperson answered.

Donald Trump was sworn in earlier this week for a historic second term as US’s 47th president, pledging a blitz of immediate orders on immigration and the US culture wars.

Trump won November 6 US elections, capping a remarkable comeback four years after he was voted out of the White House and ushering in a new American leadership likely to test democratic institutions at home and relations abroad.

In December, after his victory, Trump threatened to impose a 100% tariff on the BRICS group nations if they undercut the US dollar.

“We require a commitment… that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other currency to replace the mighty US Dollar or, they will face 100% tariffs,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social website then, referring to the group that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and others.

Pakistan officially applied for BRICS membership back in November 2023.

In September 2024, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said Moscow would support Pakistan’s inclusion in the BRICS.

BRICS is named after Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.