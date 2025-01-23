AIRLINK 193.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
Pakistan

Security forces kill 6 terrorists in Balochistan’s Zhob district: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published 23 Jan, 2025 06:33pm

Security forces killed six terrorists in Balochistan’s Zhob district as they were trying to infiltrate into the country through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

“On [the] night of 22/23 January, movement of a group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Sambaza, Zhob District,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

22 militants killed in intelligence-based operations in Tirah valley: ISPR

“Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, six khwarij were sent to hell,” it said.

The statement added that following the operation, the forces also recovered a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and explosives.

Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

Eight militants killed in Khyber & Bannu operations

“Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” the ISPR said.

It said security forces of Pakistan remain committed to secure its borders & eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

