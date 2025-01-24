AIRLINK 193.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
BOP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.74%)
FCCL 40.65 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (5.37%)
FFL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.49%)
FLYNG 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
HUBC 132.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 47.60 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.87%)
OGDC 213.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PACE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.95%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.14%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
POWER 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 182.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.09%)
PRL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PTC 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.38%)
SEARL 106.84 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (4.2%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.67%)
SYM 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
TPLP 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.95 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.37%)
WAVESAPP 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.98%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.29%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.3%)
BR100 12,045 Increased By 70.8 (0.59%)
BR30 36,580 Increased By 433.6 (1.2%)
KSE100 114,038 Increased By 594.4 (0.52%)
KSE30 35,794 Increased By 159 (0.45%)
Jan 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-24

Letter written to Naqvi: Foreign investors face security clearance roadblock: PTBA

Muhammad Ali Published 24 Jan, 2025 06:26am

KARACHI: The government has reportedly started rejecting the security clearance of foreign investors. The Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) raised the issue in a letter sent to Federal Minister for Interior, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, showing serious concerns about the security clearance process for foreign investors.

Under the Companies Regulations, 2024, every foreign subscriber and director is required to seek security clearance by filing GR-Performa, undertaking, and other required documents through the SECP with the Ministry of Interior.

After the incorporation, companies start their investments and setting up of their premises and factories to commence their business operational activity in Pakistan, the letter said.

Tax on foreign property income: PTBA for larger bench to address ‘conflicting rulings’

However, companies are now receiving unilateral rejection letters from the SECP, informing them that the security clearance for their foreign subscribers and directors was rejected.

“These letters neither specify the reasons for such rejection nor any opportunity of hearing to explain the defects/discrepancy if any,” PTBA said.

“These letters are sending a negative message to foreign investors who invest in Pakistan and now they are informed that they are not security cleared, putting their entire business set up in Pakistan at risk, which is against the government’s efforts to attract foreign investors in Pakistan,” it added. Furthermore, PTBA urged Mohsin Naqvi to address the issue on an immediate basis to avoid tarnishing the government’s efforts to attract foreign investments in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP foreign investors Interior Ministry investors Pakistan Tax Bar Association Security clearance PTBA Mohsin Naqvi

Comments

200 characters

Letter written to Naqvi: Foreign investors face security clearance roadblock: PTBA

Ministries told to submit FY26 budget proposals

Aurangzeb attends IGWEL session

Meeting with PBA team: Economic growth back on track after 2018 hiatus: PM

Affordable housing projects: Govt to announce major incentives for finance access

Finance minister meets Saudi, Qatari counterparts

NTC Appellate Tribunal: ECC directs ministry to expedite formation

OICCI briefed about Uraan plan: Govt reaffirms commitment to private sector engagement

FO denies Kabul’s allegations of supporting ISIS

JCP approves 12 names as SHC additional judges

Read more stories