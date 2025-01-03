AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 222.89 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.21%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
DCL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.18%)
DFML 40.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
DGKC 106.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.99 (-3.6%)
FCCL 37.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.6%)
FFL 19.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.19%)
HASCOL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.42%)
HUBC 132.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 14.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-5.52%)
KEL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
MLCF 48.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-4.27%)
NBP 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
OGDC 223.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-2.34%)
PAEL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
PIBTL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.47%)
PPL 198.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.41%)
PRL 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
SEARL 110.08 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (2.86%)
TELE 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.57%)
TOMCL 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
TRG 68.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.85%)
UNITY 34.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
BR100 12,363 Decreased By -32.9 (-0.27%)
BR30 38,218 Decreased By -629.2 (-1.62%)
KSE100 117,120 Increased By 111.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 36,937 Increased By 72.2 (0.2%)
Tax on foreign property income: PTBA for larger bench to address ‘conflicting rulings’

Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2025 05:54am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has called for a larger bench to address conflicting rulings on the taxation of foreign property income, highlighting a growing legal uncertainty affecting Pakistani tax residents with properties in the UAE and UK.

In a letter sent to the chairman, Appellant Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR), PTBA said that recent contradictory decisions by different divisional benches of the ATIR have created confusion over whether rental income and capital gains from properties in the UAE and UK are taxable in Pakistan.

The Lahore Registry, in two separate rulings in 2022 and 2024, determined that such income is not taxable in Pakistan.

Resident Pakistanis in UAE, UK: Rental income, capital gain not taxable: ATIR DB

However, the Islamabad Registry ruled in November 2022 that similar income from UAE properties is taxable. These inconsistencies have created significant uncertainty for taxpayers, said PTBA, urging for clarity on this matter to ensure proper tax compliance and administration.

The association has formally requested the formation of a larger bench under Rule 3(2) of the ATIR (Functions) Rules, 2023, citing a precedent from 1997 which established that conflicting decisions by benches of equal strength can lead to “complications, confusion, and chaos” in tax administration. The resolution of this issue is particularly significant for the growing number of Pakistani tax residents who own properties abroad, especially in the UAE and UK.

