AIRLINK 193.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
BOP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.74%)
FCCL 40.65 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (5.37%)
FFL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.49%)
FLYNG 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
HUBC 132.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 47.60 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.87%)
OGDC 213.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PACE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.95%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.14%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
POWER 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 182.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.09%)
PRL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PTC 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.38%)
SEARL 106.84 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (4.2%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.67%)
SYM 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
TPLP 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.95 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.37%)
WAVESAPP 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.98%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.29%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.3%)
BR100 12,045 Increased By 70.8 (0.59%)
BR30 36,580 Increased By 433.6 (1.2%)
KSE100 114,038 Increased By 594.4 (0.52%)
KSE30 35,794 Increased By 159 (0.45%)
Jan 24, 2025
Markets Print 2025-01-24

Japanese rubber futures rise on supply woes

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2025 06:26am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber ticked up for a third straight session on Thursday as worsening weather in Thailand threatened supply prospects, while support from top consumer China boosted the equities markets.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for June delivery ended daytime trade 2.4 yen higher, or 0.63%, at 384.5 yen ($2.46) per kg.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for March delivery dipped 100 yuan, or 0.57%, to close at 17,310 yuan ($2,377.09) per metric ton. The most active February butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE fell 50 yuan, or 0.34%, to 14,770 yuan ($2,028.29) per ton.

The weather in Thailand may continue to worsen and the price of raw materials is likely to rise, said Chinese consultancy Natural Rubber Network.

Top producer Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of heavy rains, which may cause flash floods and overflows from Jan. 27-29.

Chinese stocks rose after Beijing unveiled plans to encourage insurance companies to purchase shares listed on the mainland. Coming on the heels of Trump’s threat to slap a 10% punitive duty on Chinese imports, the coordinated moves underlined Beijing’s intent to prop up markets amid possible geopolitical tensions.

More than half of American businesses in China said they were concerned about potential trade turmoil between the US and China, a survey showed.

Additionally, Trump is considering ending a trade perk, the “de minimis” exception on import tariffs, as he accuses China of unfair trade practices. “De minimis” describes the US waiver of standard customs procedures and tariffs on imported items worth less than $800 that are shipped to individuals.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for February delivery last traded at 198.7 US cents per kg, up 0.1%.

