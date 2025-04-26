Indus Waters Treaty suspension an act of war: FO

ISLAMABAD: Terming the suspension of Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) as an act of war, the Foreign Office warned that if India attempts to halt the flow of water into Pakistan, all options will be on the table to respond.

“The Indus Waters Treaty remains of critical importance to Pakistan. In the absence of relevant provisions or rules permitting such a move, India’s unilateral decision to hold the 1960 Treaty in abeyance is illegal and unacceptable. India must avoid creating a situation where Pakistan is compelled to take extreme measures in response,” FO Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan told a weekly media briefing on Friday. Our policy on the IWT is clear and unambiguous. We will closely monitor how it functions and ensure the continued flow of water, he said.

While India has conveyed its position to Pakistan through diplomatic channels, we categorically reject it, he said, adding, the water system governed by the IWT is vital to the survival and livelihood of 240 million Pakistanis. Any attempt to stop or disrupt this flow would be considered an act of war, he remarked. Decisions taken in this regard are implemented with immediate effect. Pakistan stands ready to defend its interests resolutely.

‘India can’t scrap Indus Waters Treaty unilaterally’

Responding to a query, the spokesperson said the Kartarpur Corridor will be temporarily suspended until a new policy is formulated. Bilateral agreements exist for the mutual benefit of both countries and should be respected as such.

As for our relationship with Afghanistan, he said Pakistan do not consider it an adversary. Afghanistan is a neighbour and a friendly country. The narrative that Pakistan is increasing its list of enemies is baseless and incorrect.

Ambassador Shafqat elaborated Pakistan is not apologetic in its posture towards India. We continue to keep our friendly nations informed that Indian-sponsored terrorism has now become a global concern.

To a question, he said the jingoistic and confrontational atmosphere being fostered in India is a matter of serious concern. Pakistan will evaluate any offer of international mediation if extended accordingly, he clarified.

The FO spokesperson; however, questioned the occurrence of the horrific incident in Pahalgam, if there are currently over 800,000 Indian troops deployed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). India must introspect to understand the reasons behind this massive military presence and the unrest it seeks to suppress.

Pakistan’s airspace has immediately been closed for all Indian-owned or Indian-operated airlines. All trade with India including to and from any third country through Pakistan is suspended forthwith.

The Pakistani nation remains committed to peace, but will never allow anyone to transgress its sovereignty, security, dignity and their inalienable rights, highlighted the spokesperson.

Noting the reckless and irresponsible behaviour of India, which disregards international conventions, UN Security Council Resolutions and international obligations at will, Pakistan shall exercise the right to hold all bilateral agreements with India including but not limited to Simla Agreement in abeyance, till India desists from its manifested behaviour of fomenting terrorism inside Pakistan; trans-national killings; and non-adherence to international law and UN resolutions on Kashmir.

