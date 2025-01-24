‘Dhee Rani Programme’: Mass wedding held in Bahawalpur

LAHORE: As many as 43 mass weddings were organized in Bahawalpur as part of the Punjab “Dhee Rani Programme”.

The event was attended by Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Sher Ali Gorchani, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt, Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Zaheer Iqbal Chanar, MPAs Dr Rana Muhammad Tariq and Khalid Mehmood Jajja, and former MPA Muhammad Afzal Gul.

The newly-wed couples included two Christian couples and one special couple. The event also saw the participation of family members of the brides and grooms.

Provincial ministers extended their congratulations to the newlyweds during the ceremony. Prayers were offered by religious leaders Allama Saif-ur-Rehman Darakhwasti and Pastor Zaheer Kamran. Artists from Cholistan performed songs during the event, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

On behalf of the Chief Minister, all couples were presented with gifts and the “Dhee Rani Salami Card”. Each couple will receive Rs100,000 through the Salami Card. The Department of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal also arranged lunch for the newlyweds and their guests.

Speaking at the event, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Sohail Shaukat Butt congratulated the couples on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab and remarked that this grand initiative eliminates the disparity between the weddings of rich and poor families.

Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Sher Ali Gorchani praised the efforts of the Chief Minister, saying she is taking significant steps for the welfare, development, and prosperity of the province.

Deputy Speaker Malik Muhammad Zaheer Iqbal Chanar appreciated the Social Welfare Department’s officers, staff, and organizers for successfully executing the Punjab “Dhee Rani Programme”. The ministers and assembly members extended their best wishes to the newlyweds for the beginning of their new journey in life.

