AIRLINK 193.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
BOP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.74%)
FCCL 40.65 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (5.37%)
FFL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.49%)
FLYNG 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
HUBC 132.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 47.60 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.87%)
OGDC 213.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PACE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.95%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.14%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
POWER 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 182.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.09%)
PRL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PTC 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.38%)
SEARL 106.84 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (4.2%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.67%)
SYM 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
TPLP 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.95 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.37%)
WAVESAPP 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.98%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.29%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.3%)
BR100 12,045 Increased By 70.8 (0.59%)
BR30 36,580 Increased By 433.6 (1.2%)
KSE100 114,038 Increased By 594.4 (0.52%)
KSE30 35,794 Increased By 159 (0.45%)
Jan 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-24

‘Dhee Rani Programme’: Mass wedding held in Bahawalpur

Recorder Report Published 24 Jan, 2025 06:26am

LAHORE: As many as 43 mass weddings were organized in Bahawalpur as part of the Punjab “Dhee Rani Programme”.

The event was attended by Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Sher Ali Gorchani, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt, Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Zaheer Iqbal Chanar, MPAs Dr Rana Muhammad Tariq and Khalid Mehmood Jajja, and former MPA Muhammad Afzal Gul.

The newly-wed couples included two Christian couples and one special couple. The event also saw the participation of family members of the brides and grooms.

Provincial ministers extended their congratulations to the newlyweds during the ceremony. Prayers were offered by religious leaders Allama Saif-ur-Rehman Darakhwasti and Pastor Zaheer Kamran. Artists from Cholistan performed songs during the event, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

On behalf of the Chief Minister, all couples were presented with gifts and the “Dhee Rani Salami Card”. Each couple will receive Rs100,000 through the Salami Card. The Department of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal also arranged lunch for the newlyweds and their guests.

Speaking at the event, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Sohail Shaukat Butt congratulated the couples on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab and remarked that this grand initiative eliminates the disparity between the weddings of rich and poor families.

Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Sher Ali Gorchani praised the efforts of the Chief Minister, saying she is taking significant steps for the welfare, development, and prosperity of the province.

Deputy Speaker Malik Muhammad Zaheer Iqbal Chanar appreciated the Social Welfare Department’s officers, staff, and organizers for successfully executing the Punjab “Dhee Rani Programme”. The ministers and assembly members extended their best wishes to the newlyweds for the beginning of their new journey in life.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Bahawalpur Punjab Dhee Rani Programme mass weddings

Comments

200 characters

‘Dhee Rani Programme’: Mass wedding held in Bahawalpur

Ministries told to submit FY26 budget proposals

Aurangzeb attends IGWEL session

Meeting with PBA team: Economic growth back on track after 2018 hiatus: PM

Affordable housing projects: Govt to announce major incentives for finance access

Finance minister meets Saudi, Qatari counterparts

NTC Appellate Tribunal: ECC directs ministry to expedite formation

OICCI briefed about Uraan plan: Govt reaffirms commitment to private sector engagement

Letter written to Naqvi: Foreign investors face security clearance roadblock: PTBA

FO denies Kabul’s allegations of supporting ISIS

JCP approves 12 names as SHC additional judges

Read more stories