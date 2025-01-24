Tarar terms Bill significant move towards ensuring protection of journalists

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Attaullah Tarar, on Thursday, termed the PECA Amendment Bill a significant move towards ensuring the protection of journalists, emphasising its role in regulating digital media and promoting responsible journalism.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament House, he highlighted the growing challenges posed by unregulated content on digital platforms.

The minister stated that while rules and regulations exist for electronic and print media, the absence of a regulatory framework for digital media has led to unchecked misinformation and propaganda.

“Digital media often sees baseless allegations and character assassination under the guise of journalism, with no accountability,” he said.

He clarified that the PECA Amendment Bill focuses solely on digital media and will not affect electronic or print media. The bill also introduces a definition for social media, aiming to curb hate speech, false accusations, and extremism, while fostering responsible journalism.

Tarar stressed the importance of consulting journalistic organisations, inviting stakeholders, including PRA, Joint Action Committee, PBA, and APNS, to engage in dialogue.

He also questioned why individuals earning millions through social media evade taxation, urging reforms to ensure accountability.

