AIRLINK 194.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.59%)
BOP 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
FCCL 38.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (7.17%)
FFL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.72%)
FLYNG 27.54 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (9.98%)
HUBC 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.51%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.03%)
MLCF 45.39 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
OGDC 213.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.24 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PAEL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
POWER 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PPL 182.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.01%)
PRL 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
PTC 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.85%)
SEARL 102.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SSGC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.59%)
SYM 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.99%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
TPLP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.8%)
WAVESAPP 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.49%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
BR100 11,974 Decreased By -135.4 (-1.12%)
BR30 36,147 Decreased By -451.4 (-1.23%)
KSE100 113,443 Decreased By -1598.8 (-1.39%)
KSE30 35,635 Decreased By -564.3 (-1.56%)
Jan 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s benchmark indexes set for flat start

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2025 08:43am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes are set to open unchanged on Thursday amid caution due to uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies and worries around moderating corporate earnings.

The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,135, as of 7:57 a.m. IST, indicating that the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 will open near Wednesday’s close of 23,155.35.

Other Asian markets traded flat as Trump threatened to hit the European Union with trade barriers and said his administration was discussing a 10% punitive duty on Chinese imports, heightening fears of a trade conflict.

“The initial signal of high tariffs has jolted investor sentiment, dampening global growth prospects and heightening risk aversion in emerging market equities,” said Arsh Mogre, economist at PL Capital.

Trump’s return to the White House raised worries over the imposition of tariffs on India, a country he said has high tariffs on U.S. products and indicated that he was in favour of reciprocating them.

The uncertainty over policy framework under Trump and worries of fewer rate cuts by the Federal Reserve prompted foreign portfolio investors (FPI) to offload Indian stocks and bonds worth about $7.75 billion in January so far.

Indian shares set for muted start ahead of Trump’s second presidency

The Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex added about 0.6% each on Wednesday, led by gains in private lender HDFC Bank after its quarterly results and a rise in IT stocks after Trump laid out plans for investments in AI infrastructure.

The broader, more domestically-focused smallcaps and midcaps lost about 1.6% each on fears of moderate corporate earnings growth and elevated valuations compared to benchmark indexes.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

India’s benchmark indexes set for flat start

Aleem urges Uzbek investors to set up showrooms

VEON, Jazz CEOs meet Aurangzeb

Senate panel told: SBP simplifying merchant account setup

SBP unveils key changes to implement IFRS 9

SIFC reviews progress of ongoing projects

To undergo rightsizing panel review: ECC directs ministry to submit EOBI business plan

Numerous issues uncovered: Gwadar Port struggles to achieve desired success

Starlink yet to get security clearance

Weekly maritime service to commence on Feb 5

Ground-breaking of first Daanish School performed in AJK: PM explains how default averted

Read more stories