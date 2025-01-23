Aleem urges Uzbek investors to set up showrooms

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatisation, Board of Investment and Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, while talking to Uzbek Ambassador Alisher Tukhtaev, said the two countries are tied together in a single bond in terms of history, culture and religion.

Pakistan is keen to promote bilateral trade and cooperation with Uzbekistan, therefore, Uzbek investors should establish their Display Centers here in Pakistan, he added.

In a meeting with Aleem Khan, Uzbek Ambassador Tukhtaev expressed his country’s desire to increase trade, cultural and other relations with Pakistan in future.

Uzbekistan envoy vows to increase trade with Pakistan

On this occasion, discussions were held regarding the visit of the prime minister of Pakistan to Uzbekistan next month and its various aspects were discussed in which it was said that the visits of the heads of government and ministers of the two countries are playing an important role in strengthening mutual relations.

Aleem Khan suggested that Uzbekistan may send its tourism companies to Pakistan and invited them to invest in other communication projects in Pakistan besides the construction of motorways.

Aleem Khan suggested the Uzbek ambassador that those traveling to Europe and America from Pakistan can be provided with a tourist visa of 48 to 72 hours on arrival at Uzbek Airports which will bring the people of both countries more closer.

In this meeting, Federal Minister Aleem Khan said that improving land connectivity will play a key role in strengthening relations so we need to further promote other means including air travel and railway lines.

Expressing the attachment of the Pakistani people to Uzbekistan and the Central Asian states, Aleem Khan claimed that the Pakistani people are equally familiar with cities like Samarkand, Bukhara and Dushanbe and the construction of communication and road network to the countries of Central Asia is of utmost importance.

Aleem Khan reiterated that Pakistan is keen to practically promote bilateral trade and cooperation with Uzbekistan and positive progress will be made in this regard in the coming days.

