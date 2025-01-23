AIRLINK 195.85 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.52%)
BOP 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
CNERGY 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
FCCL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.72%)
FFL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.55%)
FLYNG 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.38%)
HUBC 133.25 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.14%)
HUMNL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.93%)
KOSM 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
MLCF 46.90 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (3.33%)
OGDC 214.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.33%)
PACE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PAEL 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
PIBTL 8.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
PPL 183.75 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.86%)
PRL 42.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.6%)
PTC 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
SEARL 104.98 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.39%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.72%)
SYM 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
TELE 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPLP 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
TRG 65.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.55%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.79%)
BR100 12,045 Increased By 71.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,493 Increased By 346.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 114,003 Increased By 559.3 (0.49%)
KSE30 35,826 Increased By 191.1 (0.54%)
Jan 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-23

Aleem urges Uzbek investors to set up showrooms

Recorder Report Published January 23, 2025 Updated January 23, 2025 09:07am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatisation, Board of Investment and Communications, Abdul Aleem Khan, while talking to Uzbek Ambassador Alisher Tukhtaev, said the two countries are tied together in a single bond in terms of history, culture and religion.

Pakistan is keen to promote bilateral trade and cooperation with Uzbekistan, therefore, Uzbek investors should establish their Display Centers here in Pakistan, he added.

In a meeting with Aleem Khan, Uzbek Ambassador Tukhtaev expressed his country’s desire to increase trade, cultural and other relations with Pakistan in future.

Uzbekistan envoy vows to increase trade with Pakistan

On this occasion, discussions were held regarding the visit of the prime minister of Pakistan to Uzbekistan next month and its various aspects were discussed in which it was said that the visits of the heads of government and ministers of the two countries are playing an important role in strengthening mutual relations.

Aleem Khan suggested that Uzbekistan may send its tourism companies to Pakistan and invited them to invest in other communication projects in Pakistan besides the construction of motorways.

Aleem Khan suggested the Uzbek ambassador that those traveling to Europe and America from Pakistan can be provided with a tourist visa of 48 to 72 hours on arrival at Uzbek Airports which will bring the people of both countries more closer.

In this meeting, Federal Minister Aleem Khan said that improving land connectivity will play a key role in strengthening relations so we need to further promote other means including air travel and railway lines.

Expressing the attachment of the Pakistani people to Uzbekistan and the Central Asian states, Aleem Khan claimed that the Pakistani people are equally familiar with cities like Samarkand, Bukhara and Dushanbe and the construction of communication and road network to the countries of Central Asia is of utmost importance.

Aleem Khan reiterated that Pakistan is keen to practically promote bilateral trade and cooperation with Uzbekistan and positive progress will be made in this regard in the coming days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Abdul Aleem Khan investors Federal Minister for Privatisation Pakistan and Uzbekistan Alisher Tukhtaev Uzbekistan ambassador Uzbek investors

Comments

200 characters

Aleem urges Uzbek investors to set up showrooms

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Saudi Arabia plans $600 billion in new US investment, trade over four years

VEON, Jazz CEOs meet Aurangzeb

Senate panel told: SBP simplifying merchant account setup

PPL boosts gas production at Shahdad X-1

OGDCL boosts oil production at Kunnar Oil Field in Sindh

Mari Energies refutes fire reports at Daharki plant

SBP unveils key changes to implement IFRS 9

Read more stories