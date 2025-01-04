Uzbekistan envoy vows to increase trade with Pakistan

KARACHI: Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Alisher Tukhtaev, while highlighting the progress in bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, stated that, as agreed by the leaders of both countries, the Uzbek Embassy is aiming to increase bilateral trade to US$1 billion in the coming years.

During a meeting at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the Ambassador added that bilateral trade has been progressing well, with mutual trade between Uzbekistan and Pakistan increasing from US$122 million in 2019 to US$387 million in 2023.

Economic & Trade Counselor Bakhrom Yusupov, KCCI President Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, Senior Vice President Zia ul Arfeen, Vice President Faisal Khalil Ahmed, Former Presidents of KCCI Majyd Aziz and Junaid Esmail Makda, along with KCCI Managing Committee Members, were also present at the meeting.

Referring to the recent commencement of direct flights between Tashkent and Lahore, which is another significant step in facilitating closer ties between the two countries, the Uzbek Ambassador informed that efforts are underway this year to introduce direct flights from Karachi to Uzbekistan as well. “We encourage our Pakistani brothers and sisters to visit Uzbekistan and experience the warm hospitality of our people,” he said.

He noted that Uzbekistan and Pakistan share a long history of brotherly relations, strengthened by cultural and religious affinities. “The strong ties between our two countries continue to grow, and today, our two countries are closer than ever, thanks to the realization of the vision of regional connectivity between our countries,” he said, adding that this vision has been reinforced due to the tireless efforts of both countries to enhance economic cooperation and strategic collaborations.

