Pakistan Print 2025-01-23

‘Women Parliamentary Caucus serves as unique platform in legislative process’

Recorder Report Published 23 Jan, 2025 06:14am

LAHORE: While addressing the meeting, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stated that the Women Parliamentary Caucus serves as a unique platform to strengthen the role of women in the legislative process.

This initiative marks a historic milestone, demonstrating the commitment to enhancing women’s inclusion and representation to ensure their voices and perspectives are reflected in all legislative decisions.

The objective of the Women Parliamentary Caucus is to foster an inclusive and fair legislative process, transcending party lines to enable cooperation and collective action on issues related to women’s rights and empowerment. Delegations from all four provincial assemblies, the National Assembly, and the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly also attended the inaugural ceremony.

The meeting was chaired by Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, who introduced the caucus leadership and highlighted its collaborative structure.

He informed the attendees that the caucus leadership includes Ishrat Ashraf (PML-N) as Convener, Ms. Basma Chaudhry (PTI) as Deputy Convener, Mehwish Sultana (PML-N) as General Secretary, Neelum Jabbar (PPP) as Treasurer, Shahida Rehmani (Member National Assembly) as Secretary, and Ms. Suraiya Bibi (Deputy Speaker, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly).

Notable participants included Nazir Ahmad, Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, Chaudhry Amir Habib, Secretary General Punjab Assembly, Jamshed Qazi, UN Representative, Ms. Rehana Laghari, Member Sindh Assembly, Kulsoom Farhan, Convener Women Parliamentary Caucus Gilgit-Baltistan, and Shahida Rauf, Vice Chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan emphasized that the caucus’s working council comprises women representatives from all parliamentary parties, reflecting the Punjab Assembly's commitment to gender inclusivity.

He highlighted recent Assembly initiatives, including the mandatory inclusion of at least two women in every standing committee and the establishment of a “Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming” to review legislative matters from a gender perspective and collaborate with the Women Development Committee.

Speaker Nazir Ahmad of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly appreciated this initiative and reaffirmed the commitment to empowering women across Pakistan. The event, supported by the United Nations, also included a dynamic panel discussion in which regional women parliamentary caucus conveners shared their experiences.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

