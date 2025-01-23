AIRLINK 194.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.59%)
Opinion Print 2025-01-23

PARTLY FACETIOUS: If Hamas offers Trump some prime real estate he may change his mind

Anjum Ibrahim Published 23 Jan, 2025 06:14am

“Trump has generated a lot of concern all over the world during his first day in office, but what he said in his inaugural address made me think that he has pierced, and I must emphasize the word pierced, a long-standing belief held by those we regarded as powerful.”

“Well, Europe is worried that Trump will withdraw money and weapons from Ukraine and…”

“Yes, and the offer of a demilitarized zone policed by French and British troops…”

“I can’t understand that offer! I mean, doesn’t the leadership of these two countries realise that the days when they could offer their troops as neutral peacekeepers are long over.”

“These leaders are not in touch with their own constituents – cobbling many parties together to keep the far right out of power is not likely to work forever. And the German AfD is calling for buying oil from the cheapest source possible to arrest the ongoing German deindustrialization, which is probably Russia and…”

“Yep, they are completely divorced from reality but Starmer takes the cake - his offer to Ukraine of a long term economic and security relationship when there is overwhelming evidence that Ukraine is losing badly, is inexplicable. Besides Starmer himself may have to struggle to stay on as prime minister not only because of the rather successful attack against him by Musk on his X but also by his decision to send more money into Ukraine while ending the fuel subsidy to the pensioners…”

“Hmmmm silly agreed, but Trump is not expected to change policy with respect to Netanyahu and Israel. Right?”

“Right though if he does change it he will go down in history.”

“Don’t think that will swing it, he has already gone down in history.”

“I reckon if Hamas offers him some prime real estate he may change his mind.”

“Perhaps near the Philadelphia corridor which links Egypt with Gaza…”

“It’s Philadelphi corridor by the way not Philadelphia and if you really want to sweeten the pot perhaps Hamas can rename it as Trump Corridor.”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway, that is not who I was referring to when I said Trump has generated much concern.”

“Well, the stakeholders in this country should see the photos from DC…”

“Why?”

“The Brown Pope met Senator Tommy Turberville, a football coach, to discuss how to energize a sports team and Ken Calvert who is a good man to know – his accomplishment is he sent 300 riverside country students to US military academies…wait, let me finish, he also reportedly met with Liz Truss though she didn’t allow a picture to be taken – no doubt she explained about the economic policies not to follow…”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway I was referring to IMF advice to us – end tariffs, a major source of revenue for this country, and Trump announced tariffs.”

“Makes sense for Trump – it’s a better policy than sanctions which, by weaponising the dollar, has got an increasing number of powerful countries to begin considering an alternate financial system…”

“True, so I would urge The Much More Weaponised Brown Pope to immediately return after his chat with Truss and explain….”

“Phew, you never let up, do you.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

