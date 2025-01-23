AIRLINK 194.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.59%)
BOP 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
FCCL 38.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (7.17%)
FFL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.72%)
FLYNG 27.54 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (9.98%)
HUBC 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.51%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.03%)
MLCF 45.39 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
OGDC 213.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.24 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PAEL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
POWER 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PPL 182.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.01%)
PRL 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
PTC 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.85%)
SEARL 102.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SSGC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.59%)
SYM 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.99%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
TPLP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.8%)
WAVESAPP 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.49%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
BR100 11,974 Decreased By -135.4 (-1.12%)
BR30 36,147 Decreased By -451.4 (-1.23%)
KSE100 113,443 Decreased By -1598.8 (-1.39%)
KSE30 35,635 Decreased By -564.3 (-1.56%)
Jan 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-23

JUI Senator hits out at CDA for its ‘questionable’ performance

Wasim Iqbal Published 23 Jan, 2025 06:14am

ISLAMABAD: A lawmaker belonging to Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) took the federal capital’s civic agency to task in a parliamentary committee meeting on Wednesday for what appears to be a case of serious negligence on the part of officials concerned.

JUI Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan at the Senate Functional Committee on Government Assurances’ meeting expressed his sheer surprise that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) failed to notice the legality of the file of a house located in Sector I-10/4, during the earlier five transfers and on the sixth transfer of file, the CDA termed the file “fraudulent”.

The Senate committee deferred the issue of the alleged missing file of a house located in Sector I-10/4, a Capital Development Authority (CDA) sector by the directorate staff.

This matter was brought to the committee’s attention by the upper house.

Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan convened the committee meeting on Wednesday to discuss the updated status of various Government Assurances given by the federal government.

Firstly, the assurance regarding the missing file of the house located in Sector I-10/4, Islamabad was taken up.

The matter was raised by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed.

The CDA officials stated that the matter was pending before the Civil Court and there wasn’t anything that could be done except to represent the case before the CDA Board upon conclusion or withdrawal of civil suit. However, the CDA has initiated the inquiry against the alleged officials.

It is unfortunate that the individual has to bear the burden of the malafide practices of CDA officials. The committee disposed of the matter, stating that the CDA has failed in implementing the assurance and providing any relief to the aggrieved party.

Secondly, the assurance of solarisation of agricultural tube wells in Balochistan was discussed.

The matter was raised by Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar.

The Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco) officials said the Government of Pakistan, in collaboration with the Government of Balochistan, with a ratio of 70 per cent and 30 per cent to be borne by both governments, initiated the solarisation project. Qesco officials said that the process of solarisation has started, and payments to the farmers of Pishin District have also been sent. The scheme will be implemented district by district. The committee expressed satisfaction with the details and disposed of the matter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

CDA JUI Abdul Shakoor Khan

Comments

200 characters

JUI Senator hits out at CDA for its ‘questionable’ performance

Aleem urges Uzbek investors to set up showrooms

VEON, Jazz CEOs meet Aurangzeb

Senate panel told: SBP simplifying merchant account setup

SBP unveils key changes to implement IFRS 9

SIFC reviews progress of ongoing projects

To undergo rightsizing panel review: ECC directs ministry to submit EOBI business plan

Numerous issues uncovered: Gwadar Port struggles to achieve desired success

Starlink yet to get security clearance

Weekly maritime service to commence on Feb 5

Ground-breaking of first Daanish School performed in AJK: PM explains how default averted

Read more stories