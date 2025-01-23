Worsening drought situation: Met Office raises the red flag

KARACHI: The Met Office raised on Wednesday a red flag regarding the worsening drought situation in various parts of the country following a rain-deficit monsoon last year.

The National Drought Monitoring Centre (NDMC) has issued an advisory, underlining the critical need for immediate action as rainfall deficits and rising temperatures signal challenging months ahead.

In the latest drought alert -II, the NDMC highlighted below-normal rainfall of 40 percent across Pakistan between September 1, 2024, and January 15, 2025.

The most severely affected regions with Sindh leading at 52 percent rainfall deficit, followed by Balochistan at 45 percent and Punjab at 42 percent. Such prolonged dry conditions have intensified mild drought-like situations across key agricultural zones, including the Potohar region, southern Punjab, and central Sindh.

The PMD’s analysis reveals that the situation could escalate further with forecasts suggesting limited rainfall and higher-than-normal temperatures for the second half of the winter season. These conditions may convert mild droughts into moderate droughts, compounding challenges for communities in rain-fed farming areas.

Punjab is grappled with mild drought conditions in Attock, Chakwal, and Rawalpindi, along with Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Khushab, Mianwali and Faisalabad.

In Sindh, the reduced water availability has struck most districts such as Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin Jacobabad, Hyderabad, Dadu, besides Karachi Division.

The rain-deficit Balochistan is also facing mild drought-like conditions in its major regions like Ormara, Kharan, Turbat, Kech, Panjgur, Awaran, Lasbella, Nokkundi, Dalbandin and adjacent areas.

The Met has warned of potential flash droughts in the coming months due to the prolonged rainfall deficit and expected temperature surges. These rapid-onset droughts could severely impact agricultural productivity and water supplies, intensifying challenges for farmers and rural communities.

It has urged the concerned stakeholders to prepare for the looming crisis. Farmers are advised to stay updated on weather forecasts and implement water conservation strategies to mitigate the impact of drought.

