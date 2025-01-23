AIRLINK 194.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.59%)
BOP 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
FCCL 38.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (7.17%)
FFL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.72%)
FLYNG 27.54 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (9.98%)
HUBC 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.51%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.03%)
MLCF 45.39 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
OGDC 213.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.24 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PAEL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
POWER 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PPL 182.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.01%)
PRL 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
PTC 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.85%)
SEARL 102.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SSGC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.59%)
SYM 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.99%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
TPLP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.8%)
WAVESAPP 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.49%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
BR100 11,974 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 36,147 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 113,443 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 35,635 No Change 0 (0%)
Jan 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-23

Worsening drought situation: Met Office raises the red flag

Recorder Report Published 23 Jan, 2025 06:14am

KARACHI: The Met Office raised on Wednesday a red flag regarding the worsening drought situation in various parts of the country following a rain-deficit monsoon last year.

The National Drought Monitoring Centre (NDMC) has issued an advisory, underlining the critical need for immediate action as rainfall deficits and rising temperatures signal challenging months ahead.

In the latest drought alert -II, the NDMC highlighted below-normal rainfall of 40 percent across Pakistan between September 1, 2024, and January 15, 2025.

The most severely affected regions with Sindh leading at 52 percent rainfall deficit, followed by Balochistan at 45 percent and Punjab at 42 percent. Such prolonged dry conditions have intensified mild drought-like situations across key agricultural zones, including the Potohar region, southern Punjab, and central Sindh.

The PMD’s analysis reveals that the situation could escalate further with forecasts suggesting limited rainfall and higher-than-normal temperatures for the second half of the winter season. These conditions may convert mild droughts into moderate droughts, compounding challenges for communities in rain-fed farming areas.

Punjab is grappled with mild drought conditions in Attock, Chakwal, and Rawalpindi, along with Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Khushab, Mianwali and Faisalabad.

In Sindh, the reduced water availability has struck most districts such as Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Tharparkar, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin Jacobabad, Hyderabad, Dadu, besides Karachi Division.

The rain-deficit Balochistan is also facing mild drought-like conditions in its major regions like Ormara, Kharan, Turbat, Kech, Panjgur, Awaran, Lasbella, Nokkundi, Dalbandin and adjacent areas.

The Met has warned of potential flash droughts in the coming months due to the prolonged rainfall deficit and expected temperature surges. These rapid-onset droughts could severely impact agricultural productivity and water supplies, intensifying challenges for farmers and rural communities.

It has urged the concerned stakeholders to prepare for the looming crisis. Farmers are advised to stay updated on weather forecasts and implement water conservation strategies to mitigate the impact of drought.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

met office monsoon NDMC

Comments

200 characters

Worsening drought situation: Met Office raises the red flag

Aleem urges Uzbek investors to set up showrooms

VEON, Jazz CEOs meet Aurangzeb

Senate panel told: SBP simplifying merchant account setup

SBP unveils key changes to implement IFRS 9

SIFC reviews progress of ongoing projects

To undergo rightsizing panel review: ECC directs ministry to submit EOBI business plan

Numerous issues uncovered: Gwadar Port struggles to achieve desired success

Starlink yet to get security clearance

Weekly maritime service to commence on Feb 5

Ground-breaking of first Daanish School performed in AJK: PM explains how default averted

Read more stories