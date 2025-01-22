AIRLINK 197.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.06%)
Markets

India’s benchmark indexes open marginally higher

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2025 09:06am

India’s benchmark indexes opened marginally higher on Wednesday, after hitting a more than seven-month low in the previous session on uncertainties over U.S. policy under President Donald Trump and worries over domestic corporate earnings.

The Nifty 50 was up 0.23% at 23,079.6 points as of 9:15 a.m. IST, while the BSE Sensex added 0.27% to 76,046.42.

Both the benchmarks lost about 1.5% each on Tuesday, closing at their lowest level since June 6, while volatility in Indian markets rose to the highest since early August.

Indian shares succumb to uncertainty over Trump’s tariff plans

The Nifty is down about 12% from record highs hit on Sept. 27.

Eight of the 13 major sectors were marginally up at the open.

The broader, more domestically-ocussed smallcaps and midcaps fell 0.5% and 0.2%, respectively.

Indian stocks

